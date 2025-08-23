As an Indiana Jones Fan, The Great Circle’s Switch 2 Port is Exciting for One Reason

Nintendo Switch 2 players received a huge surprise when Xbox announced at Gamescom that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle would be launching on the handheld console in 2026. While an exact release date was not shared, confirmation that the title would be ported is excellent news. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was well-received when it launched on Xbox in 2024 and again when it came to PS5 earlier this year, so it’s great to see that it will soon make the jump to the Nintendo Switch 2.

While many are happy for the ability to take the game on the go thanks to the console’s handheld capability, there is another reason why fans should get excited for Indiana Jones’ adventure on Switch 2: the motion controls and gyro aiming of the Joy-Con and Pro Controller.

Nintendo Switch 2’s Motion Controls are Perfect for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

image courtesy of bethesda.

The whip is an iconic part of Indiana Jones’ character, and it will be satisfying to use it with the Nintendo Switch 2’s motion controls. The enhanced haptic feedback in the Joy-Cons will help fans better immerse themselves in the role of the famed archeologist and make them feel as if they are actually swinging the whip. Cracking Indy’s whip with precision make the Joy-Cons and motion controls a must.

Another aspect perfect for the Joy-Cons is punching in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Punching Nazis would never feel better than throwing a punch with motion controls. It would allow for more precise blows, possibly even doing extra damage if you can land a solid punch. Likewise, solving puzzles can bring a new depth to the game create a deeper connection with the world.

What Indiana Jones’ Port Means for Future Xbox Games on Switch

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was a smash hit on Xbox. With it coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, it’s very likely that more previously exclusive games will come to Nintendo’s platform, particularly ones made by former third party developers from Activision and Bethesda, many of whom already have experience working on Nintendo ports. Indiana Jones as a franchise is a household name and the game was successful on PlayStation 5 when it came out. There is no doubt it will see similar success on the Nintendo Switch 2 if the port is good.

Fans may begin to see more games ported over depending on how sales for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle go. DOOM: The Dark Ages, Grounded 2, and more are recent releases that would be perfect for Nintendo, and have already seen previous games released on the Nintendo Switch. Microsoft has increased the number of games it is freeing from exclusivity, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is certainly a major victory.