Indiana Jones Game from Bethesda Reportedly Not an Xbox Exclusive

✖

The Indiana Jones game from Bethesda and MachineGames may not actually be exclusive to Xbox. In 2021, Bethesda confirmed that it was working on a brand new Indiana Jones game. Indiana Jones hasn't had a game since the LEGO titles made in the early 2010s, but that's not too shocking given there hasn't been a new film in well over a decade. Disney is currently working on a fifth Indiana Jones film, which is expected to probably be the last film in the series for Harrison Ford. Whether or not Disney will find some other way to continue the story remains to be seen, but the game could fill that void.

Regardless of continuity, a new report suggests the new Indiana Jones game will not be exclusive to Xbox. Of course, Microsoft finalized its deal to officially acquire Bethesda last year, which led to massive titles like Starfield being confirmed as Xbox exclusives. It's assumed that The Elder Scrolls 6 will follow in its place as an Xbox exclusive, but nothing is set in stone quite yet. There is one game that Bethesda may make multi-platform, however, and that's the Indiana Jones game. On the Xbox Two podcast, reputable leaker and journalist Jez Corden stated that the Indiana Jones game will not be an Xbox exclusive. Corden stated that he had heard this about a year ago, so it's possible that something has changed, but he stated that it will probably be a day one Xbox Game Pass title. It's likely that this stems from an agreement that Bethesda had made with Disney prior to the Xbox deal, so Xbox is honoring that agreement. We still know next to nothing about the game, but there's a chance that it will show up at the upcoming Xbox summer showcase event in June.

The next Indiana Jones film is slated to release next summer, so it's possible that Bethesda will try to align the release of the game with the movie as much as possible. Whether or not Harrison Ford will star in the game remains to be seen, but Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy recently stated that the studio would never do another Indiana Jones film without Harrison Ford, but it's unclear if that thinking applies to games as well.

What do you think about the Indiana Jones game coming to other platforms? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.