Injustice Creator Reviews The Flash Movie

The creator of the Injustice series has given his verdict on DC's upcoming movie, The Flash. For years, DC was largely stuck in this cycle of only making movies based on Batman and Superman movies. While there were a few others prior to the DCEU, they were very small and many of them were quite bad and forgettable (we're looking at you, Jonah Hex). In the last decade, other DC heroes like Wonder Woman and Aquaman have gotten a chance to shine on the silver screen. A Flash movie was also planned in the early days of the DCEU, but it was a long road to finally get here. With the movie just a month and a half away, it's easy to forget multiple writers and directors were cycled through before DC settled on It director Andy Muschietti. Along with news of Ezra Miller's erratic behavior off-set, some feared the movie hit too many road bumps to actually be good.

However, over the last year rumors have indicated the movie is a hit. Reports even noted Tom Cruise himself saw the movie and was enamored by it. Last night, The Flash was screened for a public audience for the first time and the reactions have been incredibly positive. With that said, Ed Boon, the creator of the Injustice series and the esteemed Mortal Kombat series, also had a chance to see the film. The beloved video game creative was over the moon on the movie and hopes to see it again in the near future. "As a Flash fan since childhood, I had the pleasure of seeing an early screening of The Flash movie last night," said Boon. "What a ride! Easily one of my favorite DC movies. Gotta see it again!"

As of right now, it'll be a while before more people get to see The Flash. The film is still a ways away, but perhaps all of this excitement will lead to Warner Bros. doing more early screenings or even push up the release date. This is complete speculation, but it's not out of the realm of possibility to imagine some early fan screenings to drum up more hype for the film ahead of its release.

The Flash releases in theaters on June 16th, 2023.