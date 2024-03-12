KSI Threatens to Slap Dillon Danis and Jake Paul If He Sees Them in Person

KSI has been all over the news lately, most notably popping back up in the WWE ring to promote his Prime energy drink. However, the YouTuber-turned-boxer still has his sights set on the ring after making his return last year. Of course, we don't know who he'll take on next, but there are several names on the table. One of the names making the rounds is former soccer player Wayne Rooney, but there's also a potential matchup with fellow influencer Jake Paul. The fight has been brewing for years, and recently, KSI added more fuel to the fire while also throwing a shot at Dillon Danis.

KSI Doesn't Mince Words When Asked About Jake Paul and Dillon Danis

KSI says he’s going to slap Jake Paul and Dillon Danis if he sees them in person 😬 pic.twitter.com/riVU79QwLW — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) March 11, 2024

In a recent video (seen above), KSI made it clear that he has no interest in civility with Jake Paul, despite working closely with his brother Logan on the Prime energy drink line. He also lumped in Dillon Danis, saying, "If I ever saw [Danis], I'd slap him, same with Jake." Those are strong words from the influencer, though they aren't overly surprising. Like many other influencer boxers, KSI has mastered the art of generating hype with comments like these. He might not like Danis or Paul, but even if they're friendly behind the scenes, KSI knows what to say to build hype around a potential fight.

The question about whether either of those fights will take place is still up in the air. KSI and Jake Paul have been dancing around a fight since 2018, and while talks have seemingly progressed over the last few months, it's not clear if it'll ever actually happen. For now, Paul has his sights set on his next fight against one of the sport's all-time greats. Danis, on the other hand, was scheduled to fight KSI in 2023 but pulled out of the fight at the last second. He then fought Logan Paul last year in a losing effort. Danis hasn't announced another fight yet, but a return to KSI could certainly be in the cards.

Who Is Jake Paul's Next Opponent?

As mentioned, Jake Paul has a high-profile opponent on the cards. It was announced last week that Paul will go up against Mike Tyson on July 20th. Tyson is a former undisputed heavyweight champion and one of the most-feared boxers of his era; however, he's also 30 years older than Paul. Of course, it is worth noting that this is the first time Paul is moving up to heavyweight. If nothing else, it's going to be a fight worth watching, especially if Tyson can unleash some of his trademark power. It's fair to say that Paul hasn't gone against anyone who punches as hard as the Baddest Man on the Planet to this point in his career. Even if Paul wins the fight, Tyson could rock his world a few times to give Paul a taste of what might be waiting when he goes up against younger heavyweights.