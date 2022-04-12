League of Legends Reveals New Crossover Skins

Riot Games revealed some new League of Legends skins this week that just so happen to double as crossover cosmetics from another one of the company’s games. Eight new skins in total were revealed with two of them – Sea Dog Yasuo and Gangplank the Betrayer – taking inspiration directly from Ruined King: A League of Legends Story. Their splash arts and their ability previews have now been shown off, too, and the skins will be tested on the PBE servers for a while before they go live for everyone to purchase.

The two skins in question can be seen at the end of the video below which was shared by the official League of Legends Twitter accounts. In this particular quote tweet from the Riot Forge account, the publisher of the Ruined King game developed by Airship Syndicate confirmed that these skins were indeed “inspired by Ruined King.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/RiotForge/status/1513895024731164676

A separate tweet from the game’s creators showed off the splash arts for the skins so that players can get a better look at their designs. Shirtless Gangplank and yet another Yasuo skin are not exactly hard sells when it comes to cosmetics, so even if you’re not familiar with the Ruined King game, they’re still impressive enough in their own right to be considered for your collections.

It also helps that both of these champions are getting buffs in the next update that’s coming soon. That update has a number of different changes for quite a few champions ahead of the Mid-Season Invitational with Yasuo, Gangplank, Yone, and several more benefiting from their changes.

https://twitter.com/LeagueOfLegends/status/1513903836104048651

Aside from those skins, the PBE video is full of other cosmetics, too. Riot also revealed Solar Eclipse Sivir, Solar Eclipse Kayle, Solar Eclipse Sejuani, Lunar Eclipse Aatrox, and Lunar Eclipse Senna with Senna’s cosmetic getting a Prestige Edition variant as well. These skins expand the Eclipse line of cosmetics which started with Leona who got both a Solar Eclipse and Lunar Eclipse skin to play off of her theme.

Riot also did another in-house collab of this sort back when Arcane was almost out. Several skins in the game now take inspiration from that show for their respective characters, so perhaps we’re seeing the start of a trend now with other Riot Forge games and League-related projects perhaps following suit.

As is the case with any new skin in League, these two from Ruined King will head first to the PBE for testing, so you can expect them to come to the in-client store at a later date.