LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga First Update Live With Patch Notes

The first LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga update is live alongside patch notes that reveal and detail everything developer TT Games has done with the update. Unfortunately, the game's first post-launch update doesn't come with anything too noteworthy. There's no new content and even the laundry list of fixes and improvements are limited. What there is though are new Capital Ship encounters, which add additional Kyber Bricks for players to collect.

While we have the patch notes for the update, we don't have any information on the various file sizes for the update, which means we have minimal insight to offer about how long the update takes to download. The file size shouldn't be too large given the size of the patch notes, but for now, we can't confirm this.

Below, you can check out the complete and official patch notes for the update, courtesy of WB Games and TT Games:

Numerous fixes to stability, quality, progression and performance issues throughout the title, including fixes for:

Issue in Episode 7 where in certain situations Maz would not be present on Takodana to continue Story mission 'Friends of the Resistance'.

Issue in Episode 3 where in certain situations the level trigger for 'The High Ground' could fail to appear.

Issue in 'Green Harvest' freeplay mission where under certain criteria the camera would be stuck on Tatooine indefinitely.

Implemented 4 new Capital Ship encounters in Local Space adding 34 additional Kyber Bricks to collect:

Fulminatrix

Home One

Invisible Hand

Venator

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.