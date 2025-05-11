Mafia: The Old Country Fans Can Earn Free In-Game Items Before Release

Mafia: The Old Country fans can earn an in-game item before the game releases later this summer. Mafia is a franchise that has managed to carve out its own unique place in the gaming genre. Although some may classify it as a GTA clone like Saints Row or True Crime, it’s really not. Mafia is quite different from its contemporaries in that it isn’t really an open-world franchise, aside from Mafia 3, which got a mixed reception from fans and critics alike. Mafia thrives more in its narrative, characters, and immersing the player in a key period of history with classic cars and clothing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With that said, the next Mafia game is going to be taking fans back to a whole new era. Mafia: The Old Country takes place long before the first Mafia and goes back to Italy in the early 1900s. It aims to tell a much smaller, more linear story with no open-world elements at all this time around. While that means that it likely won’t be super replayable or as big in scale as some other big releases coming out this year, it is doing its best to be a lucrative package. Mafia: The Old Country is going to be a $50 game, which is a lot lower than the industry standard of $70 which is seemingly being raised to $80. In this day and age, that’s a pretty good deal for a new video game and is even cheaper than previous entries in the series.

If you’re looking forward to playing the new Mafia and want to get the most out of this linear experience, we have a deal for you. Mafia: The Old Country is giving fans a free in-game knife and a race car to use. Players can get the Rasolu Speciale Knife and the Garzia Tumulto race car by signing up for a 2K Games account at this link. The knife is a limited time offer that expires on May 12th at 7AM ET, so act quickly. However, fans can get the race car for free at anytime just by signing up for the account. This reward was given out as a bonus to celebrate the new gameplay trailer for Mafia: The Old Country, which left fans excited for the upcoming game.

Every soldato needs a knife.



Scan the QR code or visit the link below before Sunday, May 11 to claim the 𝙍𝙖𝙨𝙤𝙡𝙪 𝙎𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡𝙚 knife in #MafiaTheOldCountry!



🗡️ https://t.co/B2lt5cwnUX pic.twitter.com/eH9T7AeFtL — Mafia Game (@mafiagame) May 9, 2025

It’s unclear if you’ll be able to have some customization options to pick your weapons or cosmetics since the game isn’t open world. Perhaps these items will be made available during key missions or something like that. Either way, it’s a fun extra reward for fans to take advantage of.

Mafia: The Old Country will release on August 8th. Are you looking forward to the new Mafia? Let me know in the comments.