Mafia: The Old Country’s Surprise Free DLC Adds First-Person Mode and More

Mafia: The Old Country is getting a brand new free DLC update that will add photo mode, first-person POV, and much, much more. One of the surprise hits of 2025 has been Mafia: The Old Country. Although the series is well-respected, the newest game is quite different from its predecessors. It’s not set in a big, bustling city where you can eat at diners, collect Playboy magazines, or anything like that. It’s set in Italy in the early 1900s and is far more focused on telling a very intimate story. As a result, Mafia: The Old Country was praised for its storytelling and sold quite well.

Despite the fact that we live in an age where most games are $70, Mafia: The Old Country launched at a much lower price point of $49.99. This was probably one of the driving forces behind its commercial success, as the game even exceeded sales expectations for publisher Take-Two Interactive. Now, fans are being rewarded for their immense support.

A brand new update is coming to Mafia: The Old Country on Thursday, November 20th and it’s free for all players. It will add the long-awaited Free Ride mode, which allows players to openly explore the game’s world however they please. In addition to that, players will be able to discover challenges and other in-game activities to spice things up. Although it’s not really an open-world game, it’s a nice add-on that gives reasons to return to this game.

The wait is almost over. FREE RIDE releases tomorrow in #MafiaTheOldCountry.



Players can now participate in car and horse races along with combat challenges, which allow you to make more use of the game’s array of weapons. Speaking of which, this new Mafia: The Old Country update also adds 3 new guns, 4 knives, 2 cars, 3 charms, and 16 new outfits. The various challenges will give you currency to unlock these items and they will also be usable in the main story.

Mafia: The Old Country is also adding a photo mode and a first-person driving mode, allowing you to immerse yourself in a vehicle and admire the animations and well-designed interiors. If that’s still not enough for you, there is also a new black and white mode to replicate an old-school film look, an option to change weather, and a new tougher difficulty option to play the game with. It’s a lot of content at no extra cost, which is always commendable.

