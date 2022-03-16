Nintendo Switch Online Has a New Freebie for Mario Fans

Nintendo has a new freebie for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. Like the previous two weeks, Nintendo Switch Online users have received a wave of new profile icons that are exclusive to the subscription service. In other words, if you’re just a standard Switch, Switch Lite, or Switch OLED user with no Switch Online subscription, you don’t have access to these new icons. However, while subscribers do have access, each icon is locked behind Platinum Points, though these are easy to accumulate. In fact, you probably already have a large accumulation.

As you may know, the previous wave of free icons offered Switch Online subscribers Super Mario Odyssey icons. The third wave does the same thing, but where the last wave was Cascade Kingdom focused, this wave will be focused on the Tostaerna region, also known as the desert region.

Below, you can check out the new icons for yourself:

https://twitter.com/Saayalicious/status/1503794873450696706

For those unfamiliar with what’s going on: Nintendo recently began a new Nintendo Switch Online promotion that gives subscribers free profile icons every month. Every month, some of these icons include Animal Crossing: New Horizon and whatever character is having a birthday that given month. In addition to this, there will be a rotating game. This month, it’s Super Mario Odyssey. Come April 4, it will be a new game. What this game will be, remains to be seen.

Nintendo Switch Online is available via the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED at two different price points. The base version costs $20 a year while the Booster Pack, which comes with free N64 and Sega Genesis games and other bonuses, runs at $50 a year.

