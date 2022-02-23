Marvel’s Avengers Has a Spider-Man: Homecoming Surprise for Tomorrow

Marvel’s Avengers has a Spider-Man: Homecoming surprise dropping tomorrow for players, or at least players of the Avengers game on PS4 and PS5. Spider-Man is still exclusive to PlayStation versions of the game, and there’s no word of this changing, and, at this point no reason to expect the character to come to other versions of the game. What we can expect is Peter Parker’s suit from Spider-Man: Homecoming to be added to the game, via the in-game store marketplace, tomorrow, February 24. That’s right, the game is getting another MCU skin tomorrow. At launch, and for a few months after, fans were demanding more MCU skins. Now, a year and a few months later, MCU skins are releasing at a very steady rate.

Word of the latest premium DLC skin comes the way of the game’s official Twitter account, where developer Crystal Dynamics not only relayed word that the special outfit is releasing tomorrow, but provided fans with their first look at the skin, though it’s not a look at an in-game version of the skin.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how much the skin will cost players when it will release, but it will presumably be in line with previous premium MCU skins.

As always, we will keep you updated. If any information is provided about exact release timing or about how much the skin will cost, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, assume it will release alongside the normal store update and cost as much as every other previous MCU skin.

Marvel’s Avengers is available via Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. As always, feel free to share your thoughts and hot-takes in the comments section or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Will you be picking up this Spider-Man outfit when it releases tomorrow via the in-game marketplace?