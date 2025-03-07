Marvel’s Avengers Art Shows Scrapped Versions of She-Hulk

Before Marvel Rivals, gamers could assemble in online co-op teams via the now delisted Marvel’s Avengers. The game featured both a single-player story campaign and multiplayer mode, with a robust combat system with an RPG-style skill tree. The plan for the game would have included live-service updates, with new characters and regions. However, the game never really found its audience, with new content scrapped before Marvel’s Avengers ever entered its second season. That doesn’t mean the developers didn’t have big plans, with many playable Avengers characters reportedly in development before the game’s end of support in 2023. Now, gamers can get a look at what might have been thanks to newly revealed She-Hulk concept art.

Industry insider Miller Ross previously shared that a She-Hulk arc was planned as part of the never-released Marvel’s Avengers Season 2. Jennifer Walters’ story would have even included a face-off with the Red Hulk, of recent Captain America: Brave New World fame. Alas, now that the game has been fully delisted, gamers will never get to see this story come into fruition. But thanks to the newly revealed concept art, we can at least see what the game’s version of She-Hulk would’ve looked like.

Numerous pieces of concept art for Marvel's Avengers' She-Hulk were shared on ArtStation today by Crystal Dynamics' Brandon Russell. The hero was slated to make her debut in the game's cancelled second season, played by actress Krizia Bajos.



Source: https://t.co/7ZKWK5XUcY pic.twitter.com/BibEaP9u3l — Miller Ross (@mmmmmmmmiller) March 7, 2025

The concept art for the Marvel’s Avengers version of She-Hulk was shared on ArtStation by artist Brandon Russell. The post features several different costumes for She-Hulk, including a few lawyered-up business suites as well as superhero gear and athletic wear. Clearly, the concept for She-Hulk in Marvel’s Avengers got pretty far along in the development process before Crystal Dynamics had the plug pulled on their project.

Along with She-Hulk, the concept artist shared a few other never-released designs originally intended for Marvel’s Avengers. This includes a design for War Machine, along with some artwork for some of the last free DLC characters added to the game, including Kate Bishop aka Hawkeye II. Alas, despite the beautiful artwork, players will never see these designs in Marvel’s Avengers.

Could We See She-Hulk in Marvel Rivals?

Though the fans that loved it were sad to see Marvel’s Avengers go, there’s still a chance players could live their She-Hulk dreams via the new superhero shooter, Marvel Rivals. While no specific plans have been revealed for the character just yet, the game’s success makes it likely we will see many new Marvel heroes and villains added to the roster in the coming years. Despite some quibbles with the newly-unveiled Clone Rumble mode, players are clearly still invested in Marvel Rivals – a big step up from the dreadful reviews Marvel’s Avengers has received from gamers.

One of the newest skins in Marvel Rivals

For many fans, She-Hulk is a must-have addition. Reddit already has plenty of posts sharing fan concepts of how She-Hulk would work in Marvel Rivals, including concept art and gameplay speculation. The art style in the newer game is quite different from Marvel’s Avengers with its heavy comics-influenced costumes and character builds. But since many of the concept designs in the never-released Marvel’s Avengers designs are inspired by the comics, gamers shouldn’t lose hope they may one day see similar skins available.

[H/T] Miller Ross on X