Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Developer Reveals a Bunch of Player Stats

In celebration of today's fan-created Spider-Man Day event, developer Insomniac Games has shared a bunch of statistics from Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The latest and greatest Spider-Man video game from the developer was released late last year alongside the PlayStation 5, but it was also released for the PlayStation 4 at the same time. As such, it should not be terribly surprising that Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales have collectively spent over 11,000 years swinging across the video game's city. OK, actually, that is still a shockingly high number.

Other stats revealed by Insomniac Games includes the that players have defeated over 7 billion enemies, stopped over 190 million crimes, and over 224 million collectibles have been collected so far. Players have also taken over 62 million subway rides, performed over 727 million Venom smashes, used over 146 million finishers in general, and... players have equipped over 9 million Bodega Cat suits. These player stats are in addition to the recent reveal by PlayStation that Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales has sold over 6.5 million units worldwide.

Celebrate the fan-created Spider-Man Day event with us, true believers! You collectively spent over 11,000 years swinging through the streets in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales! Thanks for playing.#MilesMoralesPS4 #MilesMoralesPS5 pic.twitter.com/v9kKpQtMm3 — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) August 1, 2021

As for the video game itself, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is currently available for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, which includes a voucher for Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered, is available for the PS5 only for $69.99. A rumored sequel to the original, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, continues to be talked about online. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales right here.

