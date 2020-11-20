Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered Player Discovers Incredible Suit Detail

✖

Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered launched alongside PlayStation 5 last week, and the game features a number of impressive details that set it apart from the version that first appeared on PS4. One of the biggest changes are the game's ray tracing effects, which allow for some amazing reflections. On Reddit, poster GGtrollster even noticed the game's streets reflected off the spider on the back of Peter's costume! It's an incredibly minor detail, but it's one way that fans can see just how much extra detail has been crammed into the game's remaster. For diehard Spider-Man fans, the wall-crawler's world has never looked so realistic!

The post from GGtrollster can be found embedded below.

It's certainly impressive to see the amount of detail included in this version of Marvel's Spider-Man! The game was a massive success for Sony and developer Insomniac Games, so it isn't too surprising to see Marvel's Spider-Man getting this type of treatment. In addition to the game's ray tracing effects, there are a number of other changes, including an easter egg featuring the "boat people," a new look for Peter Parker, and more.

The remastered version of Marvel's Spider-Man is available as part of the Ultimate Edition of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which retails for $69.99. As of this writing, Sony has not announced whether or not the game will eventually release separately. Those that purchased Marvel's Spider-Man on PS4 will still be able to play the PS4 version on the PS5 hardware, but it won't feature graphic enhancements like the ray tracing seen above.

Those that enjoyed Marvel's Spider-Man on PS4 have been forced to restart the game in the remastered version. While the title does not currently support save transfers, Insomniac Games has announced that an update to the game will allow players to do just that, and it should arrive sometime around Thanksgiving. For those that spent a lot of time with the game on PS4, this should come as good news, as it will allow players to continue their adventure, while getting to enjoy the game's many next-gen enhancements.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered is now available on PlayStation 5. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

