Every PlayStation Plus Free Game in September 2025

Each month, PlayStation Plus subscribers are treated to new games. Sony adds free games to the catalog to keep the options fresh and incentivize players to try new games. September is nearly here, and Sony has officially revealed what games are coming to PS Plus. More games will likely be revealed later in the month for Extra and Premium users, but PS Plus subscribers will gain access to these games on September 2nd. An important thing to remember is that the previous monthly games will leave once September begins, so players should ensure they add these titles to their library before they disappear.

September 2025 sees three new games coming to the PS Plus catalog. Players can add these games to their libraries and play them for free as part of the subscription. Each brings a different genre to the table and joins the countless other titles available on PS Plus. Psychonauts 2, Stardew Valley, and Viewfinder are joining PS Plus on September 2nd, 2025.

Psychonauts 2

Psychonauts 2 sees players in the role of Razputin “Raz” Aquato, a trained acrobat and powerful psychic. This follow-up to the cult classic offers a colorful story and quirky characters. Its clever psychic powers lead to an engaging and humorous platforming title. It is a must-play for those with PS Plus thanks to its gameplay and narrative. This seems to be true for Double Fine’s next game as well. Psychonauts 2 was a big hit critically and has an impressive 87/100 aggregate score on Metacritic.

Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley needs no introduction. It is one of the best farm simulator games in the industry, and has led to so many other games in the genre being created. While fans eagerly await the next game by its developer, Haunted Chocolatier, PS Plus is bringing the title to more players next month. Managing crops, forging relationships, or delving into the mines, Stardew Valley has something for everyone. Initially released in 2016, Stardew Valley continues to receive updates, which may be why it has an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam.

Viewfinder

Viewfinder is an intriguing puzzle game that requires players to use their camera and take photos to navigate its world. These photos can alter reality and make the environments even more immersive. Its clever mechanics make it a gem in the puzzle genre. Those who have been skeptical about it in the past won’t get a better opportunity to play it now that Viewfinder is on PS Plus. Viewfinder was released in 2023 and has a very positive rating on Steam.

Games Leaving PS Plus in September 2025

While players are getting these three games, the August PS Plus games will be leaving on September 1st. This includes Lies of P, Day Z, and My Hero’s One Justice 2. Ensure you add these to your library before they are removed from the catalog. Once downloaded, you can continue to play these games even after they have been removed from PS Plus.

With offerings like Psychonauts 2, Stardew Valley, and Viewfinder, Sony continues to increase the value of PlayStation Plus. Adding high-quality games each month is a major strategy and sees players subscribing not just for the online benefits. Keep your eyes peeled for when the Extra and Premium games are revealed later.

PlayStation Plus offers three different tiers for players. Essential is the cheapest at $10 a month and gives access to basic games and online services. Extra is marked at $15 and provides additional games and features. Finally, Premium is the most expensive tier at $18. For this price, you get all the benefits of PS Plus, including access to the PS Plus Classics catalog. This adds older games from previous generations, and this catalog also receives new games. Nostalgia is one of the main reasons to purchase this subscription tier, but Premium games are also added each month.

