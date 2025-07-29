New RuneScape: Dragonwilds Update Adds Fan-Requested Features & Fixes

Since RuneScape: Dragonwilds shadow-dropped into Early Access, Jagex has taken player feedback into account. The official Discord frequently features new player polls on which features we’d like to see first. The 0.8 update delivered some new content, including difficulty settings, a Coziness setting, and the new Magic Skill. We’ve still got some time before the next major content update arrives in September. However, the latest patch does offer some exciting changes based on player feedback.

For many gamers, the primary issue with RuneScape: Dragonwilds so far is that there’s just not enough of it. That’s the downside to Early Access, as games don’t tend to have their full slate of content available. That said, fans have had some smaller requests for quality-of-life and balance updates to Dragonwilds, as well. Update 0.8.2 for RuneScape: Dragonwilds brings some of these requests into the mix, along with some general bug fixes.

Highlights for this latest patch include a larger clickbox for items on the ground and reinforced interiors to better withstand Dragonbreath and Meteors. Along with these player requests, the update delivers fixes for bugs such as the clock widget not correctly displaying nighttime and certain ingredients not being usable together. You also won’t get stuck in the block position when equipping a Bow anymore. In all, a good number of fixes and improvements to tide us over until the next major update arrives in September.

RuneScape: Dragonwilds Patch Notes for Version 0.8.2

Image courtesy of Jagex

The full patch notes for the July 29th update appear below, as shared via the official RuneScape: Dragonwilds website:

Community Requested Features

Picking up items from the ground is now easier. The clickbox for items on the ground is now taller and more generous. No more having to precisely cursor over logs on the floor to start crafting!

Interiors are now vastly improved against Velgar’s scorn – Dragonbreath and Meteors will now be blocked inside caverns, for example. Unnaturally powerful dragons blocked by natural formations. Naturally.



General Fixes

The clock widget will now show nighttime correctly. Old character saves will still experience this bug – new characters will no longer encounter this issue!

Cabbage and Dwellberries, and Raw Bird Meat and Potato, can be cooked together. Excellent pairings.

Garou Tents no longer highlight as if they are interactible. They’re not.

Players will not get stuck in the block potision when equipping a Bow.

Resolved an issue which caused a crash when placing Tier 2 Palisade Walls.

A handful of terrain fixes where players could get stuck.

Removed some out-of-place Marrentill that were incorrectly placed.

This update is available now for PC via Steam. RuneScape: Dragonwilds is still in Early Access, with additional content planned over the course of the next year.