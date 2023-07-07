Mortal Kombat News Teased for San Diego Comic-Con

The Mortal Kombat series will apparently be at San Diego Comic-Con in some capacity following the recent Kombat Kast that showed off more of Mortal Kombat 1. Ed Boon, the co-creator of the Mortal Kombat series and director of Mortal Kombat 1, teased as much this week by saying that "San Diego Comic-Con should be fun." We don't yet know what the plans for Mortal Kombat at SDCC entail and probably won't know for sure what to expect even after the con's schedule is finalized, but we at least have some guesses as to what might be there.

Boon tweeted about SDCC this week, and while he didn't mention Mortal Kombat specifically, he included the same dragon emoji that he uses in a lot of his tweets about the fighting game series. Unless NetherRealm Studios pulls off the biggest surprise ever and announces a new Injustice game, it's pretty safe to assume Mortal Kombat fans can look forward to SDCC. As a reminder, the last time Boon said something "should be fun," we got the full reveal of the game itself.

But what should they be looking forward to? Since only a handful of characters and Kameo fighters have been confirmed so far, one of the running and likely theories now is that we'll see some more fighters confirmed at some point during SDCC. Gameplay mechanics like the Kameo fighters themselves have largely already been revealed, and story details probably won't be talked about much so as to avoid spoilers, so character reveals make the most sense for something with broad appeal at the convention.

San Diego Comic-Con should be fun 🐉 — Ed Boon (@noobde) July 6, 2023

Of course, one of the most fitting reveals that we could get from Mortal Kombat 1 being at SDCC would be news of the game's DLC plans. For those who may not recall, an unconfirmed Mortal Kombat 1 leak suggested that Omni-Man from Invincible, Homelander from The Boys, and Peacekeeper from the series of the same name would all be playable characters in the Mortal Kombat game at some point. It's difficult to imagine a more fitting way to align the interests of Mortal Kombat players and superhero fanatics than announcing these DLC characters for the game at SDCC, but there's nothing beyond speculation to suggest that'll be the case.

It's also worth pointing out that several other Mortal Kombat projects are in the works, so we could hear about those instead of or in addition to Mortal Kombat 1 news. The sequel to the live-action Mortal Kombat movie, for example, just began filming not long ago. There's also the Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match movie coming up, the animated film that'll follow Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind.

The full schedule for SDCC should shed a bit of light on what to expect from Mortal Kombat at the convention, so we'll see what we can learn from it once it's available.