Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered Leaks Online With Release Date

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered has leaked online, and it looks like it's coming to PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One next month, or more specifically, on November 6. As you may know, this isn't the first time the game has leaked, but this is the most substantial leak so far, revealing not only platforms and a release date, but screenshots, packaging, and game information about the remaster. And all of it comes way of a Japanese retailer.

According to the retailer, the game is being made by Stellar Entertainment, the same team behind Burnout Paradise Remastered, and will be available both digitally and at retail. And of course, it will come with all of the game's DLC, as well as new features, like six hours of additional gameplay, over 30 challenges, and cross-play.

Unfortunately, for EA, this leak comes two days before it's reportedly going to reveal the remaster. That said, what hasn't leaked is the announcement trailer, so at least EA will have that to showoff.

At the moment of publishing, EA has not commented on this leak, and it's unlikely it will, especially if it's going to reveal the game on Monday. That said, if it does provide a comment, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

