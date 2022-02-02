Netflix Adds League of Legends Spin-Off Game

One of Riot Games’ League of Legends spin-off games, Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story, has now found a new home within the Netflix Games catalog. Netflix and Riot announced this week that the “rhythm runner” game featuring the League of Legends champion Ziggs is now playable on mobile devices. This follows a preview of future additions that was shared late last year. Like the other games that have been added to Netflix’s platform this way, the game is free for those who currently have an active Netflix subscription.

Netflix announced the arrival of Hextech Mayhem via its Netflix Geeked Twitter account this week with a trailer for the game to entice those who haven’t seen much of it. You can check out that trailer below along with a summary of the game provided back whenever it was released on other platforms including the Nintendo Switch and PC.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/NetflixGeeked/status/1488633260565430272

“In this fast-paced rhythm runner, every action has an explosive reaction and no amount of mayhem is too much,” a preview of the game read. “Take on the role of yordle and Hexplosives expert Ziggs as you rampage through the neighborhoods of Piltover.”

This game is one of several League of Legends spin-offs Riot has been working on under its new Riot Forge label. Other games include Ruined King: A League of Legends Story which is currently available as well as Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story which has not yet been released. CONV/RGENCE: A League of Legends Story is another title in the works.

Netflix’s latest addition is just the latest of many new games that have been added over the past couple of months. Mike Verdu, the vice president of Netflix’s game development, said previously the company plans to offer a number of different games that’ll encompass several genres people might be looking for.

“Whether you’re craving a casual game you can start from scratch or an immersive experience that lets you dig deeper into your favorite stories, we want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone,” Verdu said. “We’re in the early days of creating a great gaming experience, and we’re excited to take you on this journey with us.”

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story is now available to play on mobile devices via Netflix Games.