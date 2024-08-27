Netflix Games Shares New Look at SpongeBob Exclusive

SpongeBob: Bubble Pop is now available for pre-loading on the App Store and is coming to iOS on September 17. Netflix Games is hyping their latest release as fans get yet another title to enjoy. Just this year, the streaming platform debuted Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie to delight families. It only makes sense to head back below the waves for some puzzle game fun. There are hundreds of challenges to navigate and cosmetics to earn. Netflix Geeked Week is sure to bring some more announcements too. Here’s a look at the game as well.

Here’s how Netflix describes the game: “Blast away all the bubbles causing trouble in Bikini Bottom! In this bubble pop puzzle game, you’ll unleash SpongeBob’s bubble-popping, puzzle-solving powers with a closet full of costumes. Join SpongeBob to solve colorful bubble puzzles in the most absorbent and porous bubble shooter under the sea. The Flying Dutchman has blown bubbles all over Bikini Bottom, and it’s up to SpongeBob to blast them away! Revisit memorable places, faces and moments from the classic Nickelodeon cartoon SpongeBob SquarePants in this quirky, colorful bubble pop puzzle game.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

SpongeBob: Bubble Pop.

What’ Else Does Netflix Games Have Coming Up?

Squid Game: Unleashed.

It’s been a busy year for Netflix Gaming as they continue to expand out and announce titles. During Gamescom, both Squid Game: Unleashed and Monument Valley 3 were games that got the crowd buzzing on opening night. Netflix, of course,Is ecstatic to expand the world of Squid Game ahead of the highly anticipated second season. And, Monument Valley is one of the most beloved mobile experiences available.

“Making games based on hit series and films is one of the most exciting opportunities we have at Netflix,” Bill Jackson, Head of Creative at Boss Fight, a Netflix Game Studio, told the gathered crowd. “We’re thrilled to offer fans a new way to experience the Squid Game universe — one that combines the show’s pulse-pounding action with the immersive thrill of gameplay.”

In the case of Monument Valley, mobile players have been loving this game for a while. But, the acclaimed title will find a new audience on Netflix’s platform. “Monument Valley is a title that has pushed boundaries of what is possible in games, from the power of minimalist design, to the simplicity of play and the emotion of interactive storytelling,”Jennifer Estaris, Game Director of Monument Valley 3 said in a release. “Our goal is to bring our biggest Monument Valley yet to as many people as possible, which is why we partnered with Netflix to deliver the game to hundreds of millions of players around the world as part of their memberships.”

Have you checked out any games on Netflix since they began adding them? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!