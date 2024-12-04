New Avatar: The Last Airbender Game Reportedly Canceled

When the world needed an Avatar: The Last Airbender game the most, it vanished. Fans have been awaiting the news on the next generation of Avatar games for a long time and will, unfortunately, have to wait longer. According to Maximum Entertainment’s Q3 2024 earnings report, an Avatar: The Last Airbender game was one of three titles the company canceled. It seems likely that the title in question is the fighting game announced back in February, however, this was not explicitly confirmed by the developer. Saber Interactive’s Avatar game, described as a AAA RPG, seemingly remains in active development.

In partnership with Paramount Studios, Maximum Entertainment’s Avatar: The Last Airbender title was described as a competitive multiplayer fighting game set in the universe of the original series. Although the project wasn’t confirmed for any specific platforms, it was announced that the game would launch in early access in 2025. The company never disclosed a developer for the title, so it’s unclear how far along the project was in its development cycle before its cancelation.

Avatar: The Last Airbender debuted on television in 2005 and follows Avatar Aang, the last living Airbender, and his friends Korra and Sokka, who must save the world by defeating Fire Lord Ozai and ending the Hundred Year War against the Fire Nation. The commercial and consumer successes led to two additional seasons, The Legend of Korra spin-off series, and a live-action television show which was released on Netflix last year.

Avatar: The Last Airbender‘s transition to video games was originally met with commercial success during the show’s original run, with games including 2006’s Avatar: The Last Airbender, Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burned Earth in 2007, and both Avatar: The Last Airbender – Into the Inferno and Avatar: Legends of the Arena in 2008. The franchise has found some traction since with the mobile game Avatar: Generations in 2022 and Avatar: The Last Airbender – Quest for Balance last year.

Just like the pilot episode of the show, there is one hope to save the world from never getting a new Avatar game. In October, Paramount Game Studios, Avatar Studios, and Saber Interactive announced a AAA action-RPG game based in the Avatar Legends universe. The company called the title “the biggest video game in franchise history” and put players thousands of years in the past as an all-new Avatar character. For those who miss the cast from the original animated series, fans can play as Aang, Azula, Prince Zuko, and Korra in the crossover fighting game Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2.

Outside of gaming, Avatar Studios announced in April that Paramount is developing an animated movie titled Aang: The Last Airbender which is set to be released in theaters on January 30, 2026. Netflix has also renewed the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender for two more seasons.

