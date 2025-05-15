New Beyblade X: EvoBattle Video Game Announced for 2025

If you’ve been hoping for a new Beyblade video game, we’ve got great news. Developer FuRyu has officially announced a brand-new game, Beyblade X: EvoBattle, with a November 2025 release date. The game will be a follow-up to last year’s Beyblade X: Xone, which maintains a Mostly Positive rating on Steam despite its mixed critical reception. Beyblade X: EvoBattle will release for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. For now, we don’t have a confirmed release outside Japan, but the previous title did release in the U.S. simultaneously. So, it’s quite possible we’ll hear more about a worldwide release soon.

Details about the new game were shared via Japan’s PR Times, outlining the game’s planned release date, systems, and overall details. Like Beyblade X: Xone, this new Beyblade video game will be an action game based on the Beyblade X series. Gamers will be able to participate in arena-style bey battles, including the ability to customize your battle pieces. A game preview trailer was shared via FuRyu’s official YouTube channel as well. It is not available in English at this time, but you can still get a good look at the gameplay.

The trailer shows off a few of the game’s new characters, alongside fast-paced Beyblade battle action. For those familiar with the battles from Beyblade X: Xone, the animations certainly show off a similar mechanic. However, the new game will feature “ultra high-speed action” that makes bey battles even more immersive. Players with save data from the previous game will even get reward in-game money to kickstart their adventure in Beyblade X: EvoBattle.

Beyblade X: EvoBattle Gameplay and Pre-Order Details

The new game will offer a variety of different strategies to mix up battle gameplay, with various attack and defense methods available. Gamers will also be able to face off against other players online, fighting to be the best Beyblade champion. For those who don’t prefer multiplayer, there will also be a solo play story mode that takes players through a brand-new story featuring new characters alongside familiar faces from the Beyblade X anime.

Character lineup from newly announced Beyblade X: EvoBattle

Gamers who buy the physical edition in Japan will also get a limited-edition IRL Beyblade, the Beyblade X CX-00 Leonfang T4-60A Red Version. Details about the digital release or worldwide availability of a similar physical bundle have not yet been confirmed. Hopefully, Beyblade fans outside Japan will be able to play the game, if not on the same November release date, at least sometime shortly thereafter.

For now, the game has been confirmed for Nintendo Switch and Steam. A Switch 2 version has not been announced, though the game is set to launch after the release of the newest Nintendo console. More details will likely be available as we approach the game’s November release date.

