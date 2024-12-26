New Palworld Pal Turns Players Into Spider-Man

Major new updates tend to bring players back to games that may have gotten a bit stale or simply lost players’ attention to something new and shiny. This is certainly the case for the Palworld Feybreak update, which is even larger than the previous record of new content added with Sakurajima. In addition to a huge new island area to explore in Palpagos, the Feybreak update brought dozens of new Pals to the game.

Much like a new generation of Pokemon, not all newly added Pals can claim players’ hearts the same way. Since the release of Feybreak, Palworld fans have wasted no time in sharing their favorite additions, ranking the new Pals with relative ease. Despite the fact that the new area adds over 24 new Pals for players to capture, one specific creature’s mount ability has it claiming the top spot with ease.

Feybreak promised to bring new mechanics to the game, and while some players are asking why that couldn’t include new Pal release animations, others consider Tarantriss’ mount ability to be all the new mechanic they’ll ever need.

This pink spider pal is one of many mount options in Palworld, meaning that players can climb aboard and enjoy faster travel with their Pal than they could manage on foot. However, Tarantriss adds something extra special. Its web-slinging abilities let players navigate the Palworld map like Spider-man, hopping from point to point using its webs.

Redditor @CamoKoopa182 shared a video of their Tarantriss mount taking them easily around town thanks to its web slinging prowess. As the player notes, this Tarantriss is a 4-star Pal with certain abilities, including Swift, Runner, Legend, and Serenity, that truly maximize its movement speed and Spidey senses. Without these abilities, the movement can be a bit shakier and not quite as optimized, but still very fun.

Spider-Pal Leads Fan to Joke About Pending Sony Lawsuit

While Tarantriss is certainly a cool mount, some players are wishing she was even more like Spider-man. “Wish they made her climb up walls,” says one Reddit comment, and other fans were quick to chime in with their agreement. Given that more Palworld updates are surely on the way in 2025, maybe there’s still time for Tarantriss to unlock this special power.

Spider-Man Still Has Wall Climbing Over Palworld’s Tarantriss – For Now

For those wondering where to get this Spider-pal, there are a couple of options for adding this mount to the arsenal. She can be encountered in the wild of the new Feybreak area, primarily at night. However, players will need to be around or above Level 50 to safely navigate the new area. Newcomers may have better luck using Palworld‘s breeding mechanic to combine Pals such as Penking with Rushroar or Daedream and Nitewing.

Given the ongoing legal battle with Nintendo over certain mechanics resembling Pokemon, some players can’t help but joke that the new Spider-pal is going to get Pocket Pair into trouble with Sony for just how much it resembles playing as Peter Parker in Spider-man games. Given the recent changes to Pal Sphere animations and the Paldeck’s mysterious transformation into a Palpedia, players are understandably afraid of seeing more beloved Palworld additions come under fire. Even so, Tarantriss has certainly come out as the winning addition from the Palworld Feybreak update thus far.