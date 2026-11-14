New Rainbow Six Vegas Game Reportedly in the Works

The Rainbow Six franchise may have a new title under production, but instead of another competitive multiplayer shooter, the series is going back to its roots with a Rainbow Six Vegas game. The Rainbow Six Vegas titles are controlled, single-player or co-op story experiences, rather than the 5v5 tactical matches of something like Rainbow Six Siege or other titles that have given the IP more notoriety. However, there hasn’t been a Rainbow Six Vegas project in nearly two decades, making this announcement exciting for anyone who enjoyed the mid to late 2000s shooters.

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Initial reports from Insider Gaming has shared information regarding a potential Rainbow Six Vegas 3, a follow-up to 2008’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2. The original Rainbow Six Vegas from 2006 still exists as a highly regarded shooter, sitting at a Very Positive review metric on Steam. The newest entry in the series, nicknamed “Spades” in developer Ubisoft’s project reports, indicate that another game in the series has been green lit already, with production starting up quickly to deliver a new shooter sooner than players might think.

Rainbow Six Vegas 3 Could Be Entering Development After Insider Leaks From Ubisoft’s New IP Movements

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The major information surrounding Rainbow Six Vegas 3 comes from how Ubisoft has moved around their many gaming IPs since creating a new subsidiary within the group Vantage Studios. The team at Vantage is owed partially by Tecent, a multinational Chinese technology conglomerate that has their hands in many gaming projects across multiple IPs in different regions. Tencent has never been a stranger to green lighting projects quickly, especially in games, as can be seen by their hand in areas like Riot Games or Arrowhead Studios (the groups behind League of Legends products and Helldivers 2).

However, the announcement of a new Rainbow Six Vegas is surprising, as that series of Tom Clancy’s tactical shooters is not geared toward multiplayer like recent Rainbow Six games have done in the past. Based on the same Insider Gaming report, Rainbow Six Vegas 3 is one of several projects circulating within Ubisoft Montreal, with perhaps another Rainbow Six game in the works besides a sequel to the older Vegas titles. Currently, there are no clear details about any Rainbow Six project other than Vegas 3, which seems to be a direct narrative continuation of the single-player series, rather than a reboot or remake of any kind.

Players already are hoping for some features of Rainbow Six Vegas to return in a possible sequel, as well as the multiplayer co-op for campaign stories within that FPS series. Some are wondering if Rainbow Six Vegas 3 will bring back the fan-favorite Terrorist Hunt mode, or if systems like squad commands will return. While other features like third-person cover has evolved from being innovative like it was in the first Rainbow Six Vegas, the first two games in that series have plenty of unique atmospheric and gameplay ideas to bring back. That being said, we are likely at least a year or two away before any official announcement for Rainbow Six Vegas 3‘s existence.

Other Ubisoft Franchises Might Be Expanding With Other Projects Getting Green Lit

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While the biggest buzz is around Rainbow Six Vegas 3 being Ubisoft Montreal’s first big green lit game going into 2027, there could be a variety of others Insider Gaming didn’t find out about. Vantage Studios’ development team oversees other huge Ubisoft franchises, such as Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and the Rainbow Six games. While certainly not a smokescreen, Rainbow Six Vegas 3 may just be one of several projects Ubisoft is investing in through Vantage Studios, getting vertical slices for promising ideas within those franchises.

For example, a new Assassin’s Creed post Assassin’s Creed Shadows could definitely be in the works, or Far Cry 7 alongside the newest Rainbow Six game. Vantage Studios seems to specialize in the Ubisoft IPs that are more driven by single-player games, so them taking over the Rainbow Six Vegas series makes sense when you consider their role in Assassin’s Creed or Far Cry. With Ubisoft’s other games shutting down left and right, it is somewhat surprising that they would green light so many new ideas, especially considering the wide sweeping layoffs across the industry. That being said, the future is exciting for fans of Ubisoft’s biggest franchises along with Rainbow Six.

Previous news has rumored two new Assassin’s Creed projects already being green lit, at least at this time of writing. Yet, those could be a small sample of a dozen different Ubisoft projects in circulation, with some likely to be shelved or cancelled as they move from being green lit to other steps of production. Hopefully, Rainbow Six Vegas 3 will survive this process, releasing as a much-needed story-driven shooter that is far different from what the Tom Clancy IP has generated in recent years.

What do you want to see from a possible Rainbow Six Vegas 3? Let us know in the comments below!