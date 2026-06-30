New Survival Game Set in Dark Fantasy World from Hit 2023 Strategy Game Revealed

Along with cozy spin-offs, putting a survival gaming twist on existing IP is a growing gaming trend. And for good reason. Survival games continue to be incredibly popular for their expansive worlds and rewarding yet grindy gameplay loops. Now, the team behind beloved 2023 strategy city builder Against the Storm has unveiled its new project. And it builds on that same in-game universe, but with a survival gaming twist.

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On June 30th, Eremite Games shared a new Dev Diary on the Against the Storm Steam Page. Of course, the post largely focuses on the next update for the hit city builder, plus its discount during the 2026 Steam Summer Sale. But along with all those goodies, Eremite dropped a first look at its next project, a survival game set in the world of Against the Storm.

Eremite Games Reveals Next Game, And It’s Set in the Same World as Against the Storm

Courtesy of Eremite Games and Hooded Horse

Since its release back in 2023, Against the Storm has achieved the coveted Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam. With nearly 20K reviews, the game is both incredibly popular and incredibly well-liked. If you haven’t yet had the pleasure, Against the Storm is a dark fantasy city-builder where players try to rebuild civilization in the wake of the apocalypse. It puts a roguelite twist on city-builder mechanics, challenging you to upgrade multiple settlements to ensure consistent progress. And obviously, the formula works, as many reviewers call it one of the best city builders they’ve ever played.

Now, it’s getting a spin-off. Sort of. Rather than release another city builder, developer Eremite Games is returning to the world of Against the Storm in a new genre. That means fans can likely expect the same dark fantasy world full of dangerous apocalyptic rains, presented in a new format. Today’s teaser trailer marks the first official reveal of Eremite’s new project, which is “still in its earliest phase.” You can get a look at the reveal teaser trailer below:

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The team stresses that most of the images in the teaser are placeholders that will be improved upon later. But even so, this first look is no doubt exciting for fans of Against the Storm who also happen to love a good survival game. The project doesn’t even have a name yet or even a Steam page, so there’s plenty of time before fans will be able to experience the game for themselves. Still, it’s pretty exciting to know the devs are working on something new, and that it will bring us back to the same in-game world.

As for Against the Storm 2? That’s not off the table either, as the team confirms it’s still thinking about a true sequel. But for now, they’re interested in experimenting with the survival genre, which will let them explore the world of Against the Storm from a different angle. If you want to make sure you don’t miss this new survival game or a future potential sequel, you can follow along with what’s next from Eremite Games via their Steam developer page.

Are you excited to see a new game set in the same world as Against the Storm? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!