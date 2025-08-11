Nintendo 3DS Game Available for Just $1.14 for a Limited Time

A Nintendo 3DS game from 2013 is currently only $1.14 thanks to a new and limited time 89 percent discount. This deal comes the way not of the Nintendo eShop, but via Fanatical, who has discounted Steam codes of the 12-year-old game to this price point. This price point is only available until August 21 though. After this, the game in question will revert back to its normal price, and it is unclear when it will ever be this cheap again.

In 2013, Nintendo fans were treated to 3DS games such as Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon, Mario & Luigi: Dream Team, Pokemon X and Y, The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds, Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D, Mario Party: Island Tour, Monster Hunter 4, and more. It wasn’t the greatest year in 3DS history, but there was plenty to play. One game from this year of 3DS history often forgotten is SteamWorld Dig, partially because in the years after 2013 it came to other console platforms. When it released though, it was a Nintendo 3DS exclusive that could not be played anywhere else. Consequently, it is often viewed as a Nintendo 3DS game despite the fact it eventually was playable on other machines. A platformer meets action-adventure game, SteamWorld Dig was the second SteamWorld game following 2010’s SteamWorld Tower Defense. It was developed and published by Swedish studio Image & Form, and upon release, generated an 82 on Metacritic. And it did well enough to get a direct sequel in 2017.

$1.14 Is a Steal

$1.14 for just about any video game is a steal. That is essentially the price of a candy bar, but instead of three bites and a sugar crash you get five to nine hours of content, and according to various user reviews across the Internet, a very high quality five to nine hours of content. For example, on Steam it has a 94% approval rating after more than 6,000 user reviews.

Unlike many 2013 games — especially 2013 3DS games — SteamWorld Dig still holds up very well in 2025, and this is because it is not reliant on pushing hardware. If it were made today, it would be a pretty similar product.

Sequel Also on Sale

Making this deal better is the fact the sequel, SteamWorld Dig 2, can be picked up for similarly cheap, also on Steam and via Fanatical. To this end, it is also 89% percent off, but its starting price is a little higher so its current price is $2.29. This means you can get the entire SteamWorld Dig series for less than $5, which is a complete steal. However, like the deal for its predecessor, this deal is only live until August 21.