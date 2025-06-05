Nintendo Switch 2 Fixes One of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Most Annoying Problems

The Nintendo Switch 2 has seen numerous upgrades to various games released on the Nintendo Switch, including Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. While the game naturally runs better, it turns out there is one big upgrade that fixes one of the most annoying issues plaguing the game. When playing online or in offline game modes, players will now see the alternate costumes instantly load for every character when switching between them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When playing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, selecting a character on the Nintendo Switch instantly displays that character. However, when swapping to an alternate costume, there would be a delay of several seconds. LittleMacMainKo has discovered that one of the unspoken upgrades with the Nintendo Switch 2 is a significantly improved load time for this feature.

ALTERNATE COSTUMES LOAD INSTANTLY ON SWITCH 2 FOR ULTIMATE!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/2cRy68LrwO — LittleMacMain (@LittleMacMainKO) June 5, 2025

The problem seemed to occur more frequently for characters appearing further down on the roster. Typically, the first row would load very quickly but when selecting a character near the middle or end, such as Incineroar or Sephiroth, players would see a blank slot until Super Smash Bros. Ultimate caught up and displayed the proper alternate costume.

While it may not seem like much, the several seconds of delay becomes increasingly annoying considering how you must select your character and costume for every match. To get around this, players would memorize where their preferred alternate costume was located and press the appropriate button that many times. With this update, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate no longer has this problem on Nintendo’s new hardware.

While this is great news for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players on the Nintendo Switch 2, they should be aware of a problem facing Mii Fighters. Selecting one in an online match may cause the game to end immediately. Players are advised to avoid using these characters until Nintendo releases a patch.