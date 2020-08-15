Nintendo Switch Leak Reveals Return of Cult Classic GameCube Game

✖

A new Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite leak has revealed the return of a cult-classic GameCube game. Historians, experts, and fans alike all agree the GameCube is the greatest Nintendo console of all time. And it had some great games. And one of these games is going to live again on a Nintendo platform. More specifically, it looks like 2005 cult-classic Killer7 is coming to the Switch and Switch Lite soon.

As you may know, back in 2017 classic PS2 and GameCube title Killer7 was revived on PC. And now it's apparently coming to Nintendo Switch. The company behind the modern port is a developer dubbed Engine Software. And according to the LinkedIn page of an executive producer at Engine Software, the game is coming Switch. Unfortunately, this is all the page reveals. In other words, it's unclear when it's coming to Switch, but rest assured it is.

At the moment of publishing, publisher NIS America hasn't confirmed the Switch port of the PC port, so take this with a grain of salt for now. That said, this is as close you're going to get to a confirmation.

Aa for Killer7, the action-adventure game debuted back in 2005 via the PS2 and GameCube and via developer Grasshopper Manufacture and Capcom and via Goichi Suda, aka Suda51, the Japanese developer best known as the creator of the No More Heroes series.

At the time of release, the game received a somewhat mixed response from critics. Some adored it, others couldn't' stand its complicated, strange plot and unconventional control scheme. Commercially, it didn't light the world on fire, but over time the game became known as a cult-classic.

"Dive into a dark world of underground assassins in a tale of revenge as Harman Smith, a man who manifests 7 deadly personalities into the real world, known as the killer7," reads an official pitch of the game's story. "Take control of this distinct murderers' row as they hunt down the sinister Kun Lan, to stop his plan of world dominance, and end his organization of deadly suicide bombers known as "Heaven Smile."

H/T, Doctre81.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.