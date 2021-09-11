Nintendo Insider Teases Nintendo Switch’s 2022 Lineup of Games

A prominent Nintendo leaker has teased Nintendo’s slate of Nintendo Switch games for 2022, and according to the leaker, next year is going to be a big and important one for Nintendo and set the stage for the second half of Nintendo Switch’s lifecycle. The report comes the way of Leaky Pandy, who has proven reliable and reputable in the past on numerous occasions, and who shared an update on Nintendo’s future via Twitter.

“Nintendo Switch 2022 should be a key year for Nintendo,” said the leaker. “They will be planting the seed of a new wave of evergreen titles to make the platform flourish in the second half of its life cycle. It’s also exciting to hear about new IP but it remains to be seen how they introduce it. Nintendo will be also relying on collaborations as well. The way they have leveraged their relation with Bandai Namco has proven successful. FY 2022 should see the fruits of Koei Tecmo releasing two games in two core Nintendo franchises 100% developed by Koe Tecmo.”

Unfortunately, the report stops here before providing any specifics. That said, it’s easy enough to fill in the blanks with all of Nintendo’s upcoming games. Between the likes of Splatoon 3, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Bayonetta 3, Metroid Prime 4, a new Donkey Kong game, and the rumored Mario Kart 9, 2022 could be a huge year for Nintendo. But right now, it’s important to emphasize “could,” because who knows what will and won’t release next year, and of course, it remains to be seen if these releases can live up to the hype.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt as not only is all of this unofficial and subject to change, but it’s not clear how much of this is scoop versus speculation.

