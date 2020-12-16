Nintendo Switch Gets 4 Stealth Releases Today
Update: This morning, three games were stealth released onto the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. These games you can read about below, but there's since been another out of nowhere. In addition to the games below, Switch and Switch Lite players can now purchase and play Dicey Dungeons, a deckbuilding roguelike from indepedent developer Distractionware that debuted on PC via Steam last year to an 80 on Metacritic and a Very Positive Steam User Review rating that saw 90 percent of users rate the game positively across over 4,200 reviews.
Original: To cap a Nintendo Direct focused on indie games, not one, not two, but three games were stealth-released on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, including 2020's most popular game. In addition to announcing ports and release dates for some of the most popular indie games, the special Nintendo Direct also revealed that, most notably, Among Us isn't just coming to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, but is available for both consoles as of today. Not only is Among Us the biggest game on the Internet right now -- and has been for months -- but it's not available on console, or it wasn't until today, making this a big get for Nintendo.
Unfortunately for Switch and Switch Lite users, the other two games aren't as notable, but like Among Us, both are fairly cheap and come as a complete surprise. While stealth-releases are increasingly commonplace in Nintendo Directs, especially of the indie variety, there's no way to predict which games will be stealth released.
Below, you can check out all three new games. This includes not just a trailer of each game, but an official "about" and pricing information.
Dicey Dungeons
About: "Become a giant walking dice and battle to the end of an ever-changing dungeon! Can you escape the cruel whims of Lady Luck? In this new fast-paced deckbuilding roguelike from Terry Cavanagh, Chipzel, and Marlowe Dobbe, you’ll fight monsters, find better loot, and level up your heroes as you work together to take down the Goddess of Fortune, Lady Luck herself. Balance your carefully planned strategies against the unknown of a dice roll."
Price: $15prevnext
Calico
About: "Calico is a day-in-the-life community sim game where you are given an important and adorable task: rebuild the town’s cat café and fill it with cute and cuddly creatures! Build up your café by filling it with cute furniture, fun decorations, yummy pastries, and get it bustling with animals again!"
Price: $11.99
Among Us
About: "An online and local party game of teamwork and betrayal for four-to-10 players…in space! Play with four-to-10 player online or via local Wi-Fi as you attempt to prepare your spaceship for departure, but beware as one or more random players among the Crew are Impostors bent on killing everyone!"
Price: $5
Grindstone
About: "Grindstone is a game of sword-slashing puzzle battles from the award-winning studio behind BELOW, Sword & Sworcery EP, Super Time Force Ultra, Critter Crunch, and Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes! Grindstone first released on Apple Arcade in September 2019 to widespread acclaim, earning many awards and nominations."
Price: $20
