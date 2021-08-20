Nintendo Switch Fans Surprised With Stealth Release of 6 Popular Games

Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite just got six new games, courtesy of two new stealth releases on the Nintendo eShop. 2021 has been a slow year so far for Switch and Switch lite users. Past years, the console has seen games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Super Mario Odyssey, and a few other generational classics. In 2021, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite users haven't got any of these types of games, and it doesn't look like that's going to change with games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Bayonetta 3, Metroid Prime 4, and more likely to miss out on a 2021 release. That said, last night, the Nintendo eShop was updated, out of nowhere, with six popular games from yesteryear.

The first of these six games is Quake. Yesterday, Bethesda announced it had remastered the popular and seminal first-person arena shooter and it was releasing it the same day via a variety of platforms. In addition to this, not one, not two, not three, not four, but five DOOM games were also stealth-released onto the console in one huge collection of demon-slaying.

To nab all six of these games, you will fork over $59.99, or in other words, pay $10 a title. For this, you get some of the most important and popular first-person shooter games of all time.