Nintendo Switch Online Has a Surprise for Mario Kart Fans

Nintendo has a special surprise for Mario Kart fans subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED. Nintendo fans haven't gotten a proper Mario Kart game since 2014 when Mario Kart 8 was released via the Wii U. And with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe selling like hotcakes on Switch, and Mario Kart Tour and Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit bolstering this offering, it may be a while before "Mario Kart 9" is released. Unfortunately, today's new surprise doesn't change this disappointing reality, but those subscribed to either tier of Nintendo Switch Online will be delighted to know that the latest free icons coming to subscribers are Mario Kart 8 Deluxe themed.

The new icons come alongside the new wave of Booster Course Pass DLC, and feature the likes of Mario, Dry Bowser, Yoshi, and more. Unfortunately, the game's best characters -- Waluigi and Black Shy Guy -- are not included. As you may know, this isn't the first time the game has been included in the promotion, but all of the icons themselves are new. These particular designs will be available until August 8, with new designs replacing the previous designs every week for the month of August.

In addition to being limited to Nintendo Switch Online users, each icon requires Platinum Points. More specifically, each character is 10 points a pop, while frames and backgrounds are 5 points a pop. That said, this shouldn't be a problem for most Switch Online users.

News: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass icons coming to Nintendo Switch Online this month! #MarioKart8Deluxe #MarioKart pic.twitter.com/DxKyJSx3Ig — Mario Kart (Tour) News (@kart_tour) August 2, 2022

Nintendo Switch Online on Switch Lite, Switch OLED, and Switch Lite runs at $20 a year. Meanwhile, Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack, you need to fork over $50 a year. For an extra $30 a year, these subscribers get a range of additives, with the most notable of these additives being access to N64 and Sega Genesis games.

