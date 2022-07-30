Nintendo Insider Teases Return of Fan-Favorite SNES Series

According to a prominent Nintendo insider, a fan-favorite series that began its life on the SNES, F-Zero, is returning with a brand new installment on the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. The tease comes the way of SyluxHunter, a Nintendo insider who has proven reliable in the past. Most recently, they leaked the Bayonetta 3 release date ahead of time. Since then, they teased Nintendo fans with the following: "00110010 00110101 00100000 00110111 00100000 00110010 00100000 00110001 00110110 00100000."

Now, I know what you're thinking, how does this string of numbers translate to a F-Zero tease? Well, when you translate the numbers into letters in the alphabet it translates to "You Got Boost Power." Recognizing this, someone tweeted at SyluxHunter asking if this was correct and the insider confirmed as much. Unfortunately, for now, this is as we got.

F-Zero, for those that don't know, debuted back in 1990, but only in Japan. It didn't come to the United States until 1991. A SNES exclusive, it was developed by Nintendo EAD and published by Nintendo. It is widely held as one of the greatest games of all time and spawned a 10-game series that we haven't seen since 2004. That said, this hasn't been due to a lack of demand from fans who have been desperate to see a proper new entry and not just a port or a re-release.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on any of this. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. That said, don't anticipate this changing. Nintendo never comments on rumors and all of this has been gestating for a little bit with nothing from the Japanese games maker.

For more Nintendo coverage -- which includes not just the latest Nintendo Switch news, but the latest on all things under the Nintendo umbrella -- click here or, alternatively, check out the links right below: