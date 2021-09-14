Nintendo Confirms Disappointing Nintendo Switch Reports

Nintendo has confirmed some disappointing Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite reports. Following word that the Nintendo Switch is getting a price cut in Europe, many Nintendo fans began to ponder whether a price cut was coming to the United States and North America in general. At the time of this speculation, several reports surfaced claiming that a price cut in North America was not going to follow, and now Nintendo has confirmed as much.

At the time of the price cut, many assumed it was due to the imminent release of the Nintendo Switch OLED, and this is a reasonable assumption, but apparently, it’s not the reason, otherwise, this would have been a global price cut. While the price of the machine has been slashed from 259.99 and €299.99 to £279.99 and €329.99, respectively, it remains the same price point in North America and it doesn’t look like that will change this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The trade price adjustment is for the European region only,” said Nintendo. “There are no plans to change the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price for any Nintendo Switch model in the U.S.”

While a price cut in North America isn’t in the cards right now, it should happen soon based on Nintendo’s approach with previous hardware. Yet again, the console is selling so well in the United States there may be little incentive to cut the price. That said, while Nintendo may not have a price cut ready for this holiday season, this won’t stop retailers from slashing the price, though it won’t be to the same rates it would be if the console’s price permanently dropped.

For more coverage on all things Nintendo Switch and all things Nintendo — including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and deals — click here.