One of 2024’s Best Games Is Coming to Xbox This Month, Claims Leak

One of the best games of 2024 is coming to Xbox very, very soon, according to a surprise leak. Platform exclusivity is one of the most frustrating things about gaming. Streaming and gaming are some of the only places where content is gatekept, meaning you either have to spend heaps of extra money to experience everything or simply wait and hope that one day it will all be available on whatever you already own. It’s frustrating, but exclusivity walls have been coming down in recent years, with both Xbox and PlayStation bringing games to rival platforms. Still, there is a time-restriction to many of these exclusive deals.

Perhaps the most frustrating exclusive in recent memory was Silent Hill 2 remake for PS5. PlayStation made some kind of deal with Konami to keep the game exclusive to PS5 and PC for a year. The game was showered in praise last year, with many claiming it was one of the best titles of the year and one of the best remakes we’ve ever seen. It was frustrating for horror fans who play on Xbox, but at the very least, fans knew it would probably come to Xbox eventually. Fine print noted that the game’s exclusivity only lasted a year, meaning Silent Hill 2 could come to Xbox the following fall… and it seems like that’s about to happen.

Silent Hill 2 Remake Reportedly Releasing on Xbox Next Week

A leak on the Xbox Store itself listed Silent Hill 2 remake for Xbox Series X|S with a November 21st release date. That means the game is coming to Xbox as soon as next week if this date is accurate. The fact that it comes directly from the Xbox Store seems to suggest it is legit. It’s unclear if it will be part of Xbox Game Pass, something Microsoft may want to do in order to make the long wait worth it. However, there’s no telling if that will actually happen. It’s expected that Xbox may have a broadcast with its partners to announce and showcase upcoming games for Xbox, which may include a shadow drop for Silent Hill 2 remake.

Silent Hill 2 releasing on Xbox on Nov 21 according to Xbox Store https://t.co/2FGcnDVuc4 pic.twitter.com/EvKtQhFyO6 — Wario64 (@Wario64) November 8, 2025

The listing, unfortunately, doesn’t make note if Silent Hill 2 is adding the Born from a Wish storyline. This storyline was added in re-releases of the original game and allowed players to see what happened with Maria before James arrived in Silent Hill. Rumors have been swirling that this is being added as a DLC to the remake as soon as this year. Perhaps this DLC will be bundled in with Silent Hill 2 on Xbox or released in the coming months.