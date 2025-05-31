10 Open-World Games You Need to Play Before Death Stranding 2

Death Stranding is a one-of-a-kind experience. It’s tricky terrain and laid-back gameplay isn’t for everyone. But those who find enjoyment in it love every second of Sam’s journey. It also goes without saying there’s a huge B.T. size crater left in everyone’s hearts after the credits roll. Death Stranding 2 is on its way, but it’s not arriving soon enough.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Luckily, there’s no shortage of innovative open-world games to play in the meantime. Of course, none of them will compare to Death Stranding in each regard. That’s impossible since Hideo Kojima’s works are too unique. But the games mentioned on this list have a lot in common with Death Stranding. You’ll find some of them to have the same emotional depth, some will feel just as chill as Sam’s odysseys, and others will show you never-before-seen wonders.

1) Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Image: Konami

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain was Hideo Kojima’s final game with Konami before he formed his studio, Kojima Productions, and developed Death Stranding. It’s a stealth game at its core and features a giant open world, too. The world is designed in such a way that you can use the terrain and environment to your advantage. You can go prone or crouch to sneak around enemy bases. You can shoot at the lights to make it darker, there’s a lot of freedom.

On top of that, The Phantom Pain also has its fair share of action. Death Stranding fans will find The Phantom Pain’s storyline to be similar in pacing and vibe. It’s mysterious and has complicated plot points. Finding pathways to infiltrate bases will give the same feeling as if you were planning your route to crossing a mountain in Death Stranding. Metal Gear Solid V is a classic Hideo Kojima game, and you can’t be a true Death Stranding fan without having played it as well.

2) Control

Image: Remedy Entertainment

Aesthetically, Control is a masterpiece. Its red and grey color palette makes the visuals pop. There’s a highly atmospheric and haunting scent in the air. When you compare the graphics with Death Stranding’s, both give off that same eerie aura.

It’s a different story when it comes to gameplay. Control has lots of shooting, so you won’t find it that relaxing. However, Jessie can fly and has many awesome powers, which is refreshing. Control’s open world is also very small. It takes place inside The Old House, a labyrinthine sort of map. Hundreds of giant rooms are interconnected, but all of them can be visited again. Side quests are present in Control, too. While Control isn’t a massive open-world game, it also can’t be labelled as a linear game. In any case, Death Stranding veterans will savour Control’s uncanny story and striking fidelity.

3) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Image: Bethesda Softworks

Skyrim’s world is a marvel. It’s got underground dungeons, rich cities, expansive mountain ranges, and everything you hope for in an open-world game. Most of the time, you’ll be traveling through the different regions on foot or horseback. During these long journeys, you’ll often look upon breathtaking sights.

Sometimes, you might be ambushed by robbers. That’s a feeling Death Stranding players know all too well because of those darn Mules. But Skyrim’s wonder doesn’t end there. There are nearly unlimited random world events. Vampire versus hunter scenarios, dragons flying about, or you having to climb mountains as a part of a questline. Skyrim’s lore is deep, the quest lines engaging, and the scenery beautiful. Words can’t describe how good The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is. But what you can be sure about is that this is a game for everyone, especially for those people who want an unforgettable adventure rivaling Death Stranding.

4) Don’t Starve

Image: Klei Entertainment

Don’t let Don’t Starve’s 2D visuals deceive you. Don’t Starve is an open-world game and a massive sandbox one at that. Its graphics are gothic, and there are many unnatural views to leave you speechless.

In Don’t Starve, you have to survive, gather resources, build your base, and fend off enemies. You’ll walk across a gigantic map in the process, and rest assured, the total number of footsteps you take will equal those you took in Death Stranding. There’s a constant loop of going from one place to another, fighting enemies, and retrieving resources. That sounds awfully familiar to Death Stranding, and you’ll see it is indeed once you play Don’t Starve.

5) Red Dead Redemption 2

Image: Rockstar Games

While not as laid-back as Death Stranding, Red Dead Redemption 2 is chill. It’s chill in the sense that there’s a huge world to explore and you’re more often cruising through nature, witnessing NPC storylines than you are shooting up banks. There’s a solid Wild West story at the center, backed by explosive shoot ‘em up style gunplay.

If you love exploration, you’ll find hundreds of unique interactions. If you love action, the main quests are filled with it. And this is still barely scratching the surface. Regardless of whether your favorite game is Death Stranding or Metal Gear Solid, Red Dead Redemption 2 has so much to offer to each player.

6) Shadow of the Colossus

Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Shadow of the Colossus is very minimalistic. It does have an open world that you can travel across on horseback. However, the only life apart from the protagonist is the colossi, and even them you have to kill.

You simply have to search for and defeat the colossi in puzzle format gameplay. There is no combat, no side quests, or any NPCs, it’s just you and the colossi in a green open world. In this way, there is a solitary ambience in Shadow of the Colossus. It doesn’t have Death Stranding’s depth of combat or quest design or something even remotely close to that. That said, traveling across a giant, beautiful map and fighting colossi in stunning backdrops reminds you very much of Sam’s outings.

7) Cyberpunk 2077

Image: CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077’s gritty storyline and its mature undertones are similar to Death Stranding’s. The characters in Cyberpunk have a genuine vibe. Each has a detailed backstory, a purpose, and thought-provoking dialogue. You can connect to them on a personal level, and that’s a feeling few games recreate. It’s the same case with Death Stranding, and that’s why Cyberpunk is such a great game to play afterwards.

Then there’s also Night City, the main setting for Cyberpunk. Night City is beautifully made, and drifting through its neon-lit streets, you’ll come across countless sights. Sights of futuristic billboards, flying transports, and neon-themed buildings. Looking at them brings that same euphoria that walking down a hill in Death Stranding brought. Cyberpunk comes in very close to Death Stranding in atmosphere and mood, and it’s easy to recommend next.

8) The Outer Wilds

Image: Mobius Digital

The biggest thing in common between The Outer Wilds and Death Stranding is that both are innovative. Death Stranding took a risk by featuring traversal gameplay. The Outer Wilds does the same by putting fast-paced exploration at its heart. In The Outer Wilds, you command a spaceship and can quickly travel to planets using it. Once landed, you need to investigate areas and make sense of the overarching mystery.

There is no combat in The Outer Wilds. Instead, it’s a pure exploration game, and its wonders are the picturesque planets. They are a joy to look at, and as you explore them up close, the voyage feels like Death Stranding all over again. If you want more of the laid-back exploration of Death Stranding, you just can’t go wrong with The Outer Wilds.

9) Horizon Forbidden West

Image: Guerilla Games

Both Death Stranding and Horizon Forbidden West are built in Guerrilla Games’ Decima Engine. Because of that, the terrain layout, running animations, and visual quality of the two games are nearly identical. The environments in Horizon Forbidden West are more diverse, but when you visit forests or snowy areas, you instantly think back to Death Stranding.

Horizon Forbidden West is more chaotic, though. Occasional stealth segments are present, but it’s Aloy blasting up machines with her bow mostly. Journeying to new areas on machines is relaxing, but there are few of those moments. All in all, Horizon Forbidden West is built on many of the same fundamentals as Death Stranding. By playing through Forbidden West, you’ll see many more workings of the Decima Engine. The graphics and the level design will even give you insight into the full power of the engine and what you can expect from Death Stranding 2 when it comes out on June 26, 2025.

10) Days Gone

Image: Bend Studio

With zombies chasing you at every turn, there sure is a hell of a lot of running involved in Days Gone. But it’s a good thing they didn’t eat the trees because the world wouldn’t have looked as gorgeous as it does. The aftermath of a zombie outbreak leaves civilization tattered. As the outlaw Deacon, customizing your bike and then riding it across the country in search of your missing wife is the top priority.

Days Gone is an emotional story. It’s just as mature and at times as chill as Death Stranding. You’re constantly on the move, going to new locations, meeting unfamiliar faces, and gunning down zombies. Like Death Stranding’s B.T.s, there is always a threat of zombies in the open world of Days Gone. Both games have a lot in common, so much so that even Hideo Kojima would recommend Days Gone.