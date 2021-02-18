Nintendo Switch Makes Two Classic Games Free for Limited Time

✖

Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite have have made not one, but two games free, or more specifically, Capcom has made two of its games free on Switch and Switch Lite. Following yesterday's Nintendo Direct -- which featured the announcement of Splatoon 3, a new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter, and a new Mario Golf -- Capcom decided to one-up everybody by making both Ghosts ‘n Goblins and 1943: The Battle of Midway free to download.

The former is being made free to celebrate the upcoming launch of Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection. After Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection releases on February 25, the game will no longer be free and will rather be made available as a stand-alone purchase. That said, if you download the game before then, it's yours to keep forever.

Meanwhile, 1943: The Battle of Midway appears to be a permanent freebie. The shoot 'em up arcade game debuted all the way back in 1987, and to this day, it's widely regarded as one of the best and most popular arcade games of all time. Like Ghosts ‘n Goblins, it's also free to keep once downloaded.

