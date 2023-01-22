Persona 3 Portable's Biggest Problem Should Reportedly Be Fixed Soon

It sounds like Japanese developer Atlus will soon be fixing the biggest problem that has been found with Persona 3 Portable. At the end of this past week, Atlus finally released its new remaster of P3P across PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms. And while this port was long requested by fans, many who have been playing the game in recent days have found some notable issues with the title. Luckily, it sounds like this issue has already been identified and is looking to be rectified via a future update.

According to SMT Network, the developers behind this new version of Persona 3 Portable are currently working on upcoming patches for the game that will roll out across all platforms. Specifically, this patch is said to look to fix errors that have been found with the game's sound, which has been a frequent complaint from fans. Despite being promoted as a remaster, the latest release of Persona 3 Portable has been found to feature sound quality that is much worse than what was seen in the original version on PSP. When this update might release isn't yet known, but the fact that the development team is looking into resolving this issue is a good sign.

It’s sad that I had to confirm this with the dev staff, but patches for ALL versions of the P3P port are deep into development/QA. They are VERY AWARE of the sound quality especially. pic.twitter.com/67Dv4jlZPz — SMT Network (@SMTNetwork) January 21, 2023

Although it's good to hear that Atlus and publisher Sega are looking to improve this new iteration of Persona 3 Portable, bigger plans involving the title could be on the horizon. Based on new reports that have come about in the early part of this year, a full-blown remake of Persona 3 is also said to be in the works at Atlus right now. Although we don't yet know a lot about this possibility, the remake is said to feature a number of quality-of-life improvements that were found in Persona 5. Additionally, this P3 remake could be announced at some point later in 2023. Whether or not this comes to fruition remains to be seen, but we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com if more information arises.

Have you been playing Persona 3 Portable for yourself in recent days since it came to new platforms? And if so, what do you think about this newly remastered version of the classic JRPG? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

