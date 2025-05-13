Persona 5: The Phantom X Release Teased by Atlus

We may be reuniting with the Phantom Thieves soon, if a new tease by Atlus is anything to go by. A recent tweet from the Official Atlus West account posted today seems to indicate that we’ll be seeing a game previously only available in China and select countries, brought to the West: Persona 5: The Phantom X. The mobile title, created by Black Wings Game Studio in association with Atlus, has been in it’s beta phase for quite some time, being updated with new party members and scenarios. Now, it seems more than just Japan will get to join in on the thievery and steal hearts worldwide.

Persona 5, the fifth mainline title in the Shin Megami Tensei subseries, took the world by storm upon its debut in 2016, winning multiple awards and acclaim. In fact, many consider the Japan-set turn-based RPG one of the best of the genre, making the wait for Persona 6 (and the rumored Persona 4 remake) even more hotly anticipated. Still, the game has seen a few spinoffs, from a dancing-based rhythm title to a Musou-style action game. Enter the latest of them, Persona 5: The Phantom X, which uses the tried-and-true turn-based gameplay mixed with Gacha elements similar to Genshin Impact.

Think you dropped this… 🦉



Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/OA1KGYYimU — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) May 12, 2025

In the tweet above, we see the outline of the protagonist of Persona 5: The Phantom X, Wonder, and his sharp glasses. Below him is the game’s version of “Take Your Heart”, which is the saying on the Phantom Thieves’ calling cards, “Retake Your Desire”. If it wasn’t obvious enough, the owl emoji teases The Phantom X‘s answer to Persona 5‘s Morgana, Ruferu, an anthropomorphic owl who wields batons when in the Metaverse.

As for when we may get the news of Persona 5: The Phantom X‘s release in the United States and the West, we aren’t too sure. However, a recent announcement of a live stream about the game for its Japan release date, which will go live on YouTube on May 15th, it does make for a perfect placement for its Western debut. Either way, we can expect to hear something within the month, whether it’s confirmation of its release or perhaps a launch date. Also, with the rumor of it making its way to the Nintendo Switch 2, we could hear news about a possible console release as well. Regardless, this is sure to bring smiles to the faces of fans who’ve been waiting for the mobile title to make it to the West.

Are you excited to see Persona 5: The Phantom X make it to the West?