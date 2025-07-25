New Plants vs. Zombies Game Leaks Ahead of Reveal

A new Plants vs. Zombies report has revealed information and confirmed the development of a new game previously known as Plants Vs. Zombies Reloaded. These new details are emerging before the studio officially unveils the game. Dealabs reported that the official title will now be Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted, and it has been scheduled for release on October 23rd of this year. The report also revealed more previously unknown details about the PvZ remaster.

The game was first discovered by Gematsu earlier this year as part of a rating post on the Brazilian Government’s Ministry of Justice and Public Security website. This new PvZ seemed to be a revamp or reimagining of the original 2009 Plants vs. Zombies, based on the title.

Plants vs. Zombies Reloaded has been rated for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PC, iOS, and Android in Brazil: https://t.co/Jmc5EepXdG pic.twitter.com/ljC68dlJTC — Gematsu (@gematsu) March 19, 2025

On Friday, Dealabs released all the information they could currently reveal about the upcoming game. They confirmed the name change from Plants vs. Zombies Reloaded to Plants vs. Zombies Replanted and stated that evidence pointed to a multi-platform release. The game will be priced at €19.99 (around $23 USD) regardless of platform, which Dealabs said is to “stay true” to the affordability of the original game.

Dealabs reported that an official announcment for the game was coming “within a month” and that its developer, PopCap Games, and publisher EA are aiming for a modernized, updated version of the original Plants vs. Zombies. Since October is just around the corner, it makes sense that a trailer for the game would be forthcoming.

While Dealabs is a trusted source, it’s worth noting that this information has not yet been officially confirmed. However, it does align with other speculation surrounding the game.

In March, it was confirmed that a new Plants vs. Zombies game was in the works after a job posting for a Game Director at Popcap Games was discovered. The job listing mentions that work will be done on a new Plants vs. Zombies title that was in early production.

“As a Game Director reporting to the Studio GM, you will be the principal product owner and vision holder for a distributed team focused on bringing a new PvZ title in early production to market,” said the job posting.

Under qualifications, the job listing also specifically asked for experience with F2P mobile games, which may have been an original monetization plan for Plants vs. Zombies Replanted.

Plants vs. Zombies games have recently received significant pushback from games against the inclusion of microtransactions. A video released by YouTuber SunnyV2 in March, titled “How Micro-Transactions Destroyed Plants vs. Zombies,” garnered over 1.8 million views, criticizing the practice.

“Recent Plants vs. Zombies 3, which people have called a game that straight up comes from a garbage can, in which watching 30-second ads for double coin rewards is more fun than the game itself,” said SunnyV2 in the video.

Released in 2024, players widely panned the F2P Plants vs. Zombies 3 for its monetization and art style. Feedback was so negative that EA eventually removed the game from app stores and shut down its servers in November with promises of a future “major overhaul.” In a January blog post, the development team confirmed that they were still working on the overhaul, focusing on improving the art style and incorporating player feedback.

Based on Dealabs’ reporting, it seems that EA may have learned its lesson with this kind of monetization by offering Plants vs. Zombies Replanted at an upfront price. However, it remains to be seen whether micro-transactions might still be making their way to the game in some form.