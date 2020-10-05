PlayStation Plus Free Games: Last Day to Download September's Lineup

✖

Today is the last day to download September's free PlayStation Plus games on PS4. Tomorrow, October's free PlayStation Plus games will be made available to download, which means you only have 24 hours to download both PUBG and Street Fighter V for free. More specifically, you only have until 11:00 am EST tomorrow to download the pair of games, which normally cost $30 and $20, respectively. After this, they will be replaced with Vampyr and Need for Speed: Payback, both of which you can read more about here.

As always, once downloaded, both games are yours to keep and play whenever you want as much as you want as long as you maintain an active PlayStation Plus subscription, and as long as PlayStation Plus itself remains an active subscription. If your subscription to the service lapses, you will lose access to both games and all other free games you've downloaded via PlayStation Plus, and you won't have access to them again until you subscribe back up.

Below, you can read more about both games, as well as check out a trailer for each title:

PUBG (LINK): "PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS is a battle royale shooter that pits 100 players against each other in a struggle for survival. Gather supplies and outwit your opponents to become the last person standing."

Street Fighter V (LINK): "Experience the intensity of head-to-head battle with Street Fighter V! Choose from 16 iconic characters, each with their own personal story and unique training challenges, then battle against friends online or offline with a robust variety of match options."

PlayStation Plus -- at its best price -- is available for $60 a year. As a subscriber, not only do you get free games every month, but exclusive discounts and the access to play games online.

