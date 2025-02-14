PS Plus Getting New Day-One Release This Month

Sony’s PlayStation Plus subscription service offers several ways for subscribers to play games at no additional cost. For Extra and Premium members, they get access to the Game Catalog, a curated list of new and old games PS4 and PS5 players can enjoy. This includes the newly revealed additions of the critically lauded Star Wars Jedi: Survivor which will be available on the service on February 18th. Available that same day is a fairly anticipated adventure game which also comes PS Plus on the day of its widespread launch.

Revealed during the February 2025 PlayStation State of Play, Dont Nod‘s upcoming 90’s nostalgia-fueled narrative adventure game Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is coming to the PS Plus Game Catalog on February 18th. Its release does come with a bit of a catch, though. The entirety of the game will not be available, as the developer is splitting the game into two parts. So, the first part, which is titled “Tape 1,” will launch next week while “Tape 2” launches on April 15th. PS Plus members shouldn’t fret as the second part will also be part of April’s Game Catalog lineup at launch.

Although it is mentioned above, it should be noted that access to the Game Catalog is an exclusive perk to PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers. Essential members would need to upgrade their subscription if they wanted to enjoy Lost Records: Bloom & Rage through the service.

“Dontnod’s latest narrative adventure takes you to a picturesque corner of Michigan in 1995, where lies the seemingly sleepy little town of Velvet Cove,” reads a description of the game from PS Blog. “Between dense woodlands and serene lakes, it’s a place where beauty meets the bizarre. Cloaked in a carefully crafted dreampop soundtrack that blends nostalgia and ethereal vibes, rewind back to the 90s and live the defining summer of four high school girls as they forge bonds through their growing friendship, their punk band, and an unexplained event that will forever change their lives. Navigate between dual timelines and shape both narratives – in 1995 and 2022 – with each offering a piece of the larger puzzle: the life-changing secrets they uncovered back then and why they’re reuniting now, after all these years. Together, in this place, they’re forced to try and remember clearly the fateful memories that have eluded them for the past 27 years.”

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage was first revealed during The Game Awards 2023 with a trailer. Initially, Don’t Nod had a 2024 release window attached to the project, but was inevitably delayed to give Life is Strange: Double Exposure “adequate space to shine.” It also gave the developer adequate time to polish the game for its PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC launch just around the corner.

Don’t Nod has been pretty busy for the past few years. Lost Records: Bloom & Rage will be the studio’s fourth game within the past three years which is a pretty remarkable turnaround considering how long game development seems to typically take. In 2023, the developer launched Harmony: The Fall of Reverie and Jusant. In 2024, it released Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden.

Are you excited for Don’t Nod’s upcoming narrative adventure Lost Records: Bloom & Rage? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.