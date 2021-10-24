New Pokemon Go Discovery Permanently Scars Players

When Pokemon players aren’t being accused of spending $57,000 of Covid relief money on Pokemon cards, they are usually shiny hunting or being permanently scared by Pokemon Go. Like most modern games, Pokemon Go has its fair share of glitches, including glitches that cause the game to crash and sometimes continuously crash. And sometimes these crashes reveal terrifying things.

Even if you’re the most hardcore Pokemon fan, there’s a good chance you’ve never seen the backside of a Whismur because unless you are on certain sites you shouldn’t be on, there’s no reason you’d ever see a Whismur from behind.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that don’t know: Whismur is a normal-type Pokemon that was introduced back in Generation III. At level 20, it evolves into a Loudred, which in turn evolves into an Exploud at level 40.

“The cry of a Whismur is over 100 decibels. If you’re close to a Whismur when it lets out a cry, you’ll be stuck with an all-day headache,” reads an official blurb about the Pokemon.

By most accounts, Whismur is a pretty unremarkable Pokemon that doesn’t get a lot of love from Pokemon fans. That said, going forward you’ll be happy to know Whismur has a hole that looks very much like a certain type of hole, and once you see it will probably ruin your day.

For more coverage on all things Pokemon Go and all things Pokemon — including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest speculation — click here.

As always, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Did you know what the backside of a Whismur looked like before this glitch and Reddit post?