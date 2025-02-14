Pokemon Go Fans Not Feeling The Love This Valentine’s Day

Pokemon Go has been around long enough that players have developed a few expectations. Certain traditions, like seeing a heart-shaped celebration on Valentine’s Day, are something that trainers look forward to each year. As February 14th arrived across time zones, Pokemon Go players met the realization that Niantic really doesn’t plan to bring back Heart Shaped Furfrou in 2025… or honor the love day spirit in any way so far as we can tell.

There are a handful of heart-themed Pokemon Go traditions for Valentine’s Day, and most fans expected to see at least one of them return. Previous Valentine’s Day weekends have included a special Spinda with a heart-shaped pattern on its face, increased spawns of Luvdisc, and the ability to transform Furfrou into its heart trim form While not all three have been featured every year, most previous February Pokemon Go event schedules have had something heart-shaped or pink for players to catch. In 2025, not so much.

Valentine Day in Pokemon go = Heart face Spinda, heart trim Furfrou and Loads of Luvdisc’s in the wild.



Did you forget this year Niantic?



Apparently, Niantic has decided not to court fans with Valentine’s Day treats this year. To be fair, the Love Cup did return in 2025 after being absent in 2024. This Go Battle League event features pink and red Pokemon in a clear nod to the Valentine’s Day holiday. However, many fans prefer to engage with collecting, not climbing the PvP ranks. And those fans aren’t pleased to see not a single heart-shaped spawn in Pokemon Go this holiday weekend.

Where are Heart Trim Furfrou and Heart Face Spinda, Niantic?

Across social media platforms, fans are sharing their lack of heart-shaped Pokemon spawns. It may seem like a small thing, but trainers trying to collect all of Furfrou’s forms were counting on its usual February appearance to fill that Pokedex spot. While many Furfrou forms are available year round, Valentine’s Day has been the only time players can change their Furfrou’s form to the Heart Trim. But right now, clicking “change form” for Furfrou in Pokemon Go doesn’t bring up the option, making many players suspect Niantic won’t be offering it this year.

Others want to continue the quest for a Shiny version of Heart Spinda, and they’re not happy to miss the chance. In past years, Spinda has spawned in the wild with this special form to celebrate love day. But this year, players across time zones report seeing zero of them in the wild. As one fan puts it, “It’s like they’ve pretended Valentine’s Day doesn’t exist this year or something.” While the lack of any sort of announcement might have clued fans in that nothing was coming, many were still hopeful for a surprise return to prior year’s spawns and Furfrou love, at the very least.

The Beloved Buddies Pokemon Go event, which started on February 11th and will run through February 15th, does have a nod to love in the name. However, the featured Pokemon aren’t what fans expected, and many hoped Niantic would at least add a few spawns to the wild pool or give the ability to transform Furfrou alongsidse the current event. Alas, it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen, no matter how much Pokemon Go fans want to feel the love from Niantic.

Were you hoping for some heart-shaped Pokemon Go spawns in the wild this morning? Let us know in the comments below!