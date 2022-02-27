Pokemon Legends: Arceus DLC Details Teased by Nintendo Insider

Pokemon Legends: Arceus on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED is getting DLC. This hasn’t been officially confirmed, but the game’s files more or less do this job for Nintendo. Of course, the existence of Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield’s two expansions also suggest this. And if this wasn’t enough, a variety of Pokemon insiders are claiming Game Freak and Nintendo have substantial DLC plans for the game. Unfortunately, while various Pokemon insiders and leakers are making this claim, none of them have divulged any details on what this DLC will entail. This largely hasn’t changed, but we do have some interesting new tidbits about what to expect, courtesy of Nintendo insider and leaker, Samus Hunter.

“Imagine having a game about catching Pokemon, you want to create a Living Dex, but then they gave you a quest that allows you to obtain only one copy of different form for a Pokemon in the game that can evolve… from what I gathered the DLC should address that! New space-time distortions will appear with new (related to the other space-time distortions) Pokemon variants,” said Samus Hunter, in a recent post over on Twitter.

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the tease. As always, if any more details are provided in a follow-up, we will update the story accordingly. The same goes for any type of comment from Nintendo or Game Freak or anyone involved with either. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is everything here unofficial and subject to change, but it’s not completely obvious how much of this is speculation versus completely derived from inside information.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is available via the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED.