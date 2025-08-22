Pokemon Legends: Z-A Leak Reveals Mega Meganium and Mega Zygarde

Pokémon Legends: Z-A is adding so many Mega Evolutions for Pokémon that didn’t previously have them. The game is not out for several weeks, but thanks to some marketing, gamers have an idea of what new things await them once the new Nintendo games release. Thanks to leaks, which have been steadily coming in for a while now, fans can know even more. Before The Pokémon Company released the rest of the cryptic teaser that would reveal Mega Victreebell, some players already knew it would be that because of the leaks. And on Friday, two more Mega Evolutions dropped.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are going to be a lot of available Pokémon in Legends: Z-A, and given the setting and the apparent story, Mega Evolutions for those Pokémon are going to be prominent. Some of them have not been seen until now, like Mega Meganium and Mega Zygarde, both of which have surfaced in the newest leaks (via ResetEra).

Image Courtesy of @NE_Brian on NintendoEverything

The leaks have not yet been confirmed as legitimate, and they are admittedly very blurry. They both come from a leaker who’s fairly well-known in the Pokémon community. Meganium’s Mega Evolution appears to add several layers of leaves around its neck, while Mega Zygard looks new and seems to be carrying some sort of device above its head. We did not get a full look at either Pokémon, as we can’t see the edge of Zygarde’s new device or Meganium’s full body in the leaks.

This isn’t the first nor will it be the last leak, and it bears mentioning that these cannot be considered confirmed Mega Evolutions until one of two things happens. First, Nintendo confirms it, as they did with the recent teaser for Mega Victreebell, a Pokémon that did not previously have a Mega Evolution. Second, the game releases, and in it are these exact Mega Evolutions for these Pokémon. One or the other must happen before we can know this is indeed the new evolution for both.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A is less than two months away and now, as more and more news and leaks happen, hype around the next installment is starting to build faster and faster, especially following the plethora of news that came out of Pokémon Worlds last weekend. So while these leaks are, of course, unconfirmed, some details are known about the game: that it takes place in Lumiose City, the “largest city in the Kalos region,” and players will get to choose from one of three Pokémon — Chikorita, Tepig, and Totodile.

What’s interesting is that the synopsis doesn’t mention much about Mega Pokémon, but we know from the wealth of trailers and marketing that they are coming and being given to brand-new Pokémon. Charizard already had Mega Evolutions, but now Meganium, Dragonair, Zygarde, Victreebell, and others are joining them.

What do you think? Are these Mega Evolutions good, or do you hope these leaks don’t come true? Let us know down in the comments section!