Pokemon Legends: Z-A Leaked Mega Evolution Designs Made Real in New Fan Art

Pokemon Legends: Z-A marks the return of the fan-favorite gimmick, Mega Evolution. The Pokemon Company and Game Freak confirmed new Mega Evolutions would be added in the game, as seen with Mega Dragonite. However, it has not revealed any others that fans can expect. Leakers have revealed potential designs for new Mega Evolutions, and one fan has brought them to life ahead of Pokemon Legends: Z-A’s launch on October 16th.

IcyBoi33 has painstakingly drawn every leaked Mega Evolution for Pokemon Legends: Z-A over the past five months. Some were drawn based on leaked images, while others were recreated using leaked descriptions. Fans have shown their support and appreciation of IcyBoi33’s work and voiced their hope that these images end up closely resembling the in-game models.

Alright, I have completely finished designing every leaked Mega Evolution based on their leaked descriptions after nearly 5 months! Thank you everyone for the huge support and help through this! #PokemonLegendsZA #Pokemonleaks #Pokemon #conceptart #PokemonArt #megaevolution #leak pic.twitter.com/TArmVsPuGN — IcyBoi33 (@IcyBoi33) August 7, 2025

While the drawn designs look incredible, some fans are skeptical that all these will be in the game. The Mega Feraligatr design used was debunked as a fake by the original artist. However, it is entirely possible that many of these designs are real and will be seen in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. With any leak or rumor, being skeptical is the best course until proven otherwise by an official statement.

Another major leak that has fans excited is a new online mode that was not present in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. While the mainline games have typically had some form of online, with Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet having the most fleshed out, Pokemon Legends: Arceus was completely offline. If this leak is true, Pokemon Legends: Z-A will have a “Link Play” feature. While not much is known, the emphasis on battling would make online PvP the best fit.

Fans will likely learn more as Pokemon Legends: Z-A has a playable demo at Gamescom. Players can head to the Nintendo booth and try out the upcoming Pokemon title. With its new combat system, fans are eager to see how this affects the series. Instead of the classic turn-based battling, Pokemon Legends: Z-A uses a real-time action battling system similar to that of Xenoblade Chronicles. The system looks great, but fans won’t know for sure until they get their hands on the game.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A will release later this fall on October 16th for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.