Pokemon Legends: Z-A Players Divided Over Major Changes to Battling

Pokemon fans expected some changes to battling in Pokemon Legends: Z-A after The Pokemon Company experimented with Pokemon Legends: Arceus. However, few expected a real-time battle system similar to Xenoblade Chronicles. The reaction has been mixed, with many grateful to see the core formula being shaken up. That said, others feel like it is too much of a departure from the system fans know and love.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A’s debut trailer showed off the combat. The Pokemon Company has moved away from the traditional turn-based combat in the mainline series in favor of a real-time combat system. In it, players and their Pokemon can move around freely, but this isn’t the only change in this new system.

Typically, moves have accuracy and PP. Accuracy determines how likely a move is to hit, and PP determines how many times that move can be used before visiting a Pokemon Center or using an item. However, neither of these appears to be present in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. Instead, moves have a cooldown, forcing the player to wait before using a move again.

The main issue that seems to be dividing fans is the removal of PP in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. Some theorize it is to make the game’s combat align with that of the anime, but this doesn’t really explain the cooldown. We have seen trainers spam their Pokemon’s moves repeatedly, nor have we seen any indication that Pokemon can only use moves a certain number of times.

Regardless, taking away the PP system has created a heated debate. Keeping PP may have been a challenge with the focus on battling in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. Players would constantly be managing and restoring PP throughout the many battles, which would drastically affect the pacing. In this regard, removing it makes sense.

The removal of accuracy makes more sense. In Pokemon Legends: Z-A, Pokemon are constantly moving, changing their distance from their opponent, and even dodging attacks. A static accuracy system would be impossible to use like in the mainline games with Pokemon Legends: Z-A’s dynamic movement.

This opens the door for powerful moves, such as Focus Blast and Draco Meteor, and makes them more viable. Even something like Horn Drill, which can one-hit KO a Pokemon, may seem a huge buff with the removal of accuracy. This is a slippery slope, and these moves will have to be handled very carefully if they are included in the game.

That said, The Pokemon Company has made further changes to moves in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. Whirlpool is one example where the damage it deals has been modified. Previously, Whirlpool had a base power of 35, but this had been dropped to 20 in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. This could indicate the HP values and percentages have changed, or it may be to prevent a move from being overpowered.

Fans have only seen a brief look at combat in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. Given how prevalent it is in this game, The Pokemon Company has likely considered many different angles and possibilities before deciding on the one seen. One thing that may hinder the new system is the HUD during battle.

From the already released trailers, fans can see the main screen in Pokemon Legends: Z-A’s battles. There is a lot of information presented at once, but what is noticeably missing is information regarding moves. While hardcore Pokemon fans may know what to do normally, the changes to the system may make this hard.

Players can see the four moves available to their Pokemon, but there is no information about damage, cooldown, or effects. With the real-time nature of battling, players cannot simply take a moment to read what each does. Presumedly, players will be able to pause the game to do this, but doing so will take them out of the action.

It remains to be seen how Pokemon Legends: Z-A fairs, specifically with its battling. Pokemon Legends: Arceus had a divisive reception at first, but was able to win over most Pokemon fans. The discussion surrounding Pokemon Legends: Z-A is certainly interesting from both perspectives, but it does mean there is a lot of potential.