Pokemon Legends: Z-A Players Waned Not to Make This Mistake With Shinies

The newest Pokemon game, Pokemon Legends: Z-A, has been out on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 for a couple of weeks, which is plenty of time for many Pokemon fans to have beaten the game. For some players, rolling credits is a cue to uninstall the game and start playing something else. For others, the journey is just beginning, especially shiny hunters, who will go on to put dozens, if not hundreds, of more hours into the game from this point.

As you may know, there is a new exploit in Pokemon Legends: Z-A shiny hunting — which Game Freak hasn’t fixed yet — that essentially lets players duplicate their shinies. This, along with generally making it easier to catch shinies compared to Pokemon Legends: Arceus, means players are finding themselves with more shinies than ever. In the pursuit of catching shinies, though, players should not make the mistake one player recently made.

Remember To…

Often, when Pokemon players are hunting for shinies, they will go AFK, which stands for away from the keyboard. If you do this, though, you should turn off controller vibration, as one player recently learned the hard way.

To this end, one player revealed that after going AFK, the vibration of the controller led to a series of events that finished with them spending all their money on 726 fresh waters.

“I was AFK bench resetting for Shiny Chespin in Wild Area 17, and Alpha Diggersby spawned a few times, and I guess knocked my player off center from the bench when my controller vibrated,” reads the post in question.

The post continues: “After my trainer ran in a straight line against the Holo-wall Diggersby knocked me out and reset me to the Pokemon Center right outside Area 17. My character then ran south and somehow talked to one of the travel brochure vendors, and spent all my money on Fresh Waters. I now have over 700 Fresh Waters.”

Of course, this is not a huge deal because money is not hard to come by in the game. However, it is still not ideal. So, next time you go shiny hunting, make sure to have controller vibrations turned off if you are going to go AFK.

“I was AFK building resetting for Dratini and came back to 999 Orion Berries and down all my money,” reads one of the comments, who had a similar experience. “I literally had just spent so much time farming the night before… I sat in silence while I just cried internally… it sucked so bad.”

