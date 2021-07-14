Pokemon Fan Ruins Mudkip With Viral Discovery You Can't Unsee

✖

Mudkip is the best starter Pokemon. This isn't up for debate. Squirtle, Cyndaquil, Popplio, are great Pokemon as well. And don't even get me started on Rowlet. But none of them are Mudkip. Mudkip isn't just the best starter Pokemon, but one of the best Pokemon across the board, right at the top with Lugia, Hitmonlee, and Flygon. Or so I thought. Over on Reddit, this belief has been shattered.

Taking to Reddit one insidious individual, using the "Change My Mind" meme format, pointed out that Mudkip just looks like Terrence and Phillip, aka Canadians, in South Park. As you would expect, this shocking discovery shot straight to the top of the popular Pokemon Reddit page, with fellow Pokemon fans noting they will never be able to unsee the similarities. In other words, with one Reddit post, Mudkip has been ruined and is now the second-worst starter, behind only that sleezeball Chespin.

If you don't want your image and pure admiration of Mudkip ruined, we recommend not looking at the Reddit post below:

For those that don't know: Mudkip is a water-type Pokemon introduced in Generation III that evolves into Marshtomp at level 16 and into Swampert at level 36. It's one of the three starter Pokemon of Hoenn available at the beginning of Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald, Omega Ruby, and Alpha Sapphire.

For more coverage on all things Pokemon -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors, all of the latest leaks, all of the latest deals, and even all of the latest viral Reddit posts ready to ruin your childhood -- click here or, alternatively, peruse the relevant links right below:

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Do you agree with the Redditor? Does Mudkip look like Terrance and Phillip? Is Mudkip now ruined?