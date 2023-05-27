Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Players Get Another Mystery Gift and a Free Pokemon Soon

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have another Mystery Gift to claim that's ending soon and a free Pokemon on the horizon thanks to two different giveaways from The Pokemon Company and Game Freak. The first of those offerings, the Mystery Gift, is one that gives players a free Gold Bottle Cap which can then be used to max out a Pokemon's IVs. That Mystery Gift giveaway is set to end early on in June, but soon after that Mystery Gift expires, players will be able to get a free Bronzong based on one used by a world champion.

Starting with the Mystery Gift, this free Gold Bottle Cap is one that players might've already claimed by now given that the promotion started this month, but if you haven't, all you have to do to get this reward is used the code "GETGOLD" within the Mystery Gift function in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. You'll only get one Gold Bottle Cap as opposed to the occasional Mystery Gift giveaways that give players several gifts at once, but the Gold Bottle Cap is valuable enough to make up for it being the only gift earned via this code. This code is set to expire on June 4th, so you'll have until then to get the Gold Bottle Cap.

The Bronzong giveaway isn't ready just yet, but it's coming soon in June. It was confirmed recently (via Serebii) that players will get a Bronzong based on the one used by 2022 Senior World Champion Yasuharu Shimizu which will also be earned by inputting a code into the Mystery Gift menu. We don't yet know what that code is and won't until Japan's Pokemon Championships are streamed on June 10th and June 11th. You really won't have to tune into those to get the code, however -- like other Mystery Gift codes, you can bet that it'll be everywhere online soon after it's revealed.

Now that the Pokemon Home business as it relates to Scarlet and Violet is being sorted out soon, aside from these occasional Mystery Gifts, the next big things Pokemon players have to look forward to are the DLC drops coming later this year. One DLC is coming in Fall 2023 with another planned for Winter 2023, though we only know a bit about those releases right now barring unconfirmed things that have come from leaks.